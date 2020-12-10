Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed
Health insurer Discovery has announced that Barry Hore is to step down as CEO of Discovery Bank.
Hore has led the digital bank since its inception, through its public launch in 2019.
Discovery says Hylton Kallner will take over as CEO on 1 January.
Kallner is the CEO of Discovery's South African businesses.
“In taking over from Barry, Hylton will leverage his experience as CEO of the South African businesses of Discovery in building a powerful and integrated composite".
RELATED: Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore, founder and Group CEO of Discovery Limited.
He asks if the change in CEO means there's dissatisfaction with Discovery Bank's progress so far?
Gore's response is that it's "made really good progress", with Hore doing "an excellent job".
We're up to 500,000 accounts since launch, over R5 billion in deposits...Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
The key issue is we're in a phase now where we see the migration of Discovery cards into the belly of Discovery Bank out of FNB.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
We're in a phase of integration, growth, focusing on consolidation inside the Discovery GroupAdrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Hylton has chaired the South African Executive Committee which he'll continue to do and the main job of it now is coordination around the bank, so his role set him up perfectly for the role in the bank.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed
More from Business
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid
Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover.Read More
Fuel refineries in a fine mess: Don’t worry! – petroleum industry
South Africa’s fuel refineries are in trouble, but increased imports will ensure we don’t run dry, says the SA petroleum industry.Read More
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight
Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.Read More
Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business
It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic.Read More
What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal
A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change.Read More
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'
The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.Read More
Spam calls up 191% in 7 months - we now get 11.3 per month
Why is this happening? Lester Kiewit interviews of tech journalist Brendyn Lotz. (Spare a thought for the Brazilians.)Read More
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad
Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More