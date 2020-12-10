Covid-19 not on holiday says WC Premier as country officially enters second wave
It was the news South Africans had been dreading - a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Wednesday evening.
It was, he said, largely as a result of young people attending parties and failing to adhere to health and safety regulations and Covid-19 protocols.
Several superspreader events held recently resulted in significant numbers of positive cases.
In his weekly digicon on Thursday Western Cape Premier Alan Winde warned that 'Covid-19 is not on holiday', and urged people to take extra precautions 'so that we start 2021 strong'.
Western Cape Department Of Health head Dr Keith Cloete joined CapeTalk's Abongile Nzelenzele on Thursday afternoon.
The situation cannot be health or the economy. The reason why movement has been opened is for the economy's sake.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of health - Western Cape Department Of Health
But we're seeing a lot of behaviour that has nothing to do with the economy, it's just irresponsible behaviour.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of health - Western Cape Department Of Health
Four provinces are showing major increases in positive #COVID19 cases: Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. We are now in a #SecondWave pic.twitter.com/XRqIGCfFq1— Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 10, 2020
Speaking about the Garden Route, Cloete says it looks as if the region could be close to reaching its second peak of infections.
Hospitals there are full and the number of positive cases among healthcare workers is also worryingly high.
The healthcare services in the Garden Route, both public and private have come under severe pressure.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of health - Western Cape Department Of Health
On Wednesday South Africa recorded 6,079 new cases over a 24-hour period and that number is expected to rise exponentially in the near future.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 09 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 9, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/fqEXjB9ZQp
