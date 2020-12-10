The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'





The dread of load shedding is back with us after Eskom managed to keep the lights on for the past few months.

The power utility issued a statement warning of a possibility of power cuts.

This is due to a loss of multiple generation units, in addition to those units already undergoing planned maintenance.

As usual it's difficult to read between the lines: "While no load shedding is anticipated, Eskom would like to warn the public there is a high probability... should we lose any further capacity."

John Maytham gets the lowdown from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

We are running all the diesel generators that we can; we are running all the hydro-storage facilities that we can in order to avoid load shedding. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

There is a big likelihood that we will scrape through tonight. The next few days are quite constrained as well... with just under 11,000 MW of generation units that have broken down in addition to the 7,500 MW already out on planned maintenance. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Nobody is able to explain properly why this always happens at the same time. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

The reality is we have these breakdowns... Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Eskom anticipates the demand for electricity will start dropping after the public holiday on 16 December.

It's possibly not a wise thing to do for a spokesman of Eskom to say it was around this day last year that we were at Stage 6 load shedding! Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

For more from Mantshantsha, take a listen: