Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'





The inaugural flights for South Africa's youngest airline took off yesterday, and what some might find surprising is that the Johannesburg to Cape Town route was much busier than the Cape Town to Johannesburg flights, especially given the increasing concern over our Covid-19 infection rates.

It is likely much too early to tell is this is to be seen as a sign of success for the fledgling airline and especially with its business model.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lift co-founder Gidon Novick to find out how day one went.

Lift is very reliant on information technology explains Novick, and due to an integration problem with some Acsa systems.

But it's all been sorted and people got to their destinations safely albeit an hour or half an hour late. Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift

We are up and running. Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift

Flights are scheduled for George, which Novick says is a very popular destination at this time of year heading into the holiday season.

But we have got concerns about the second wave in that area which is impacting volumes. We are watching that closely and then we will make the call about whether we will run the Joburg to George routes longer term. Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift

But the heart of the business is Joburg-CapeTown and we don't have to be the biggest but we feel we can find a nice niche in it. Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift

Do they have a call centre, asks Refilwe?

We have a support centre but we do not have an inbound number that you can call. Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift

Whether to have a call centre number or not was a big debate the company had, he explains.

I was on the side saying how can we not have a number to call and I was won over by my younger and more progressive colleagues who said as long as people can get in touch - and they definitely can. Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift

It is the modern way of doing things. When a call centre agent cannot solve your problem it becomes more frustrating experience than a helpful one. Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift

There is a big 'contact us' button on the website, he adds.

Listen to the interview with Gidon Novick below: