Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
The inaugural flights for South Africa's youngest airline took off yesterday, and what some might find surprising is that the Johannesburg to Cape Town route was much busier than the Cape Town to Johannesburg flights, especially given the increasing concern over our Covid-19 infection rates.
It is likely much too early to tell is this is to be seen as a sign of success for the fledgling airline and especially with its business model.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lift co-founder Gidon Novick to find out how day one went.
Lift is very reliant on information technology explains Novick, and due to an integration problem with some Acsa systems.
But it's all been sorted and people got to their destinations safely albeit an hour or half an hour late.Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift
We are up and running.Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift
Flights are scheduled for George, which Novick says is a very popular destination at this time of year heading into the holiday season.
But we have got concerns about the second wave in that area which is impacting volumes. We are watching that closely and then we will make the call about whether we will run the Joburg to George routes longer term.Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift
But the heart of the business is Joburg-CapeTown and we don't have to be the biggest but we feel we can find a nice niche in it.Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift
Do they have a call centre, asks Refilwe?
We have a support centre but we do not have an inbound number that you can call.Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift
Whether to have a call centre number or not was a big debate the company had, he explains.
I was on the side saying how can we not have a number to call and I was won over by my younger and more progressive colleagues who said as long as people can get in touch - and they definitely can.Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift
It is the modern way of doing things. When a call centre agent cannot solve your problem it becomes more frustrating experience than a helpful one.Gidon Novick, Co-Founder - Lift
There is a big 'contact us' button on the website, he adds.
Listen to the interview with Gidon Novick below:
More from Local
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'
As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid.Read More
Covid-19 not on holiday says WC Premier as country officially enters second wave
New Covid-19 cases in the last 7 days in the Western Cape have grown by 53.4% when compared to the previous 7 days.Read More
Lace up! Cape Town's very first indoor roller skating park has just opened
Rollercade is the first indoor roller skating amusement park in Cape Town.Read More
Plett Rage founder responds to 'rage' over refunds
Plett Rage founder Ronen Klugman sheds some light on their refund policy after an outcry from ticket-holders.Read More
MEC's message to matrics: stay away from 'pens down' parties
Matric pupils have been warned not to go ahead with their own private parties after the cancellation of the official Matric Rage event in Plett.Read More
'Silent carrier' teens putting lives at risk as cases spike for 15-19 year olds
The health minister has blamed the rise in Covid-19 cases among teens on young people attending parties and superspreader events.Read More
Muizenberg High School going ahead with matric dinner function, says principal
The principal of Muizenberg High says the school is going ahead with its planned sit-down dinner for matric learners next week.Read More
Southern right whales too tired to migrate say experts
Experts say problems in the whales' feeding areas could the reason why migration numbers having dropped over the past ten years.Read More
More from Business
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'
As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid.Read More
Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt
The commitment South Africa is making to the WHO initiative is to vaccinate 10% of our population, says the Solidarity Fund.Read More
Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed
Hore will be replaced by Discovery's Hylton Kallner in January. The Money Show interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited).Read More
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid
Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover.Read More
Fuel refineries in a fine mess: Don’t worry! – petroleum industry
South Africa’s fuel refineries are in trouble, but increased imports will ensure we don’t run dry, says the SA petroleum industry.Read More
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight
Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.Read More
Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business
It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic.Read More
What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal
A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid
Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover.Read More
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight
Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.Read More
10 tips to prevent bank card fraud when shopping online over the holidays
FNB's head of fraud Trish Ramdhani shares some advice on how to transact safely online and avoid card fraud over the festive season.Read More
Spam calls up 191% in 7 months - we now get 11.3 per month
Why is this happening? Lester Kiewit interviews of tech journalist Brendyn Lotz. (Spare a thought for the Brazilians.)Read More
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing
Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa.Read More
Giving your family pet a loving and respectful send-off
Veterinarian Dr Stephen Smith explains the respectful way to bid the family dog or cat farewell when they die.Read More
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad
Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More
Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence
The Baxter Theatre plans to suspend all performances over the festive season from 19 December 2020 until the end of January 2021.Read More