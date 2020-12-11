CPOA plans to move some residents into two remaining old age facilities in 2021





Residents of three Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA) homes on the Cape Flats face having nowhere to go.

The facilities are in Bonteheuwel, Heideveld, and Bishop Lavis.

Dr Leon Geffen who is involved in care for the elderly on Thursday explained the financial threats to these facilities exacerbated by the Covid-19 lockdown financial difficulties and the dire need for investment and advocacy in this sector.

Xolani Phukwana, CFO of the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons for shutting three homes in Bonteheuwel, Heideveld, and Bishop Lavis, affecting 300 elderly folks.

Just to put everything into perspective, the CPOA was established in 1953. We are a non-profit organisation. Sometimes people think we are a government organisation or agency, but we are not. The company owns more than 25 retirement facilities ranging from welfare homes to economic residences and care centres. Xolani Phukwana, CFO - CPOA

CPOA's business model is to use surpluses from economic activities to cross-subsidise its welfare work. Xolani Phukwana, CFO - CPOA

We have been severely impacted by the pandemic and it costs money to keep the virus at bay. Xolani Phukwana, CFO - CPOA

He notes that CPOA facilities have had very few Covid-19 cases out of their thousands of residents and staff to date.

But we have to be proactive to achieve this. Our economic activities are under enormous pressure as a result of Covid-19. Xolani Phukwana, CFO - CPOA

CPOA owns and runs five welfare homes with an annual deficit of R33.5 million as a government subsidy from the social development department.

He comments on the decision to close the three facilities on the Cape Flats.

What brought us to the decision is the gap between the economic surplices and welfare deficits is widening, and it is not getting any better. Obviously, the pandemic has accelerated the decsion to reduce our welfare commitment to a sustainable level, a very difficult decision for both management and the board. Xolani Phukwana, CFO - CPOA

He says reducing the CPOA welfare facilities from five to two will reduce the annual deficit to about R14 million.

The decision does not affect any other CPOA facilities, he emphasises. The two remaining welfare facilities that will stay open are Erica Place in Athlone and Lotus River Place in Lotus River.

Phukwana explains how the three homes will be closed.

People think we will be closing the three homes abruptly. We are not going to be doing that. We are already counselling the families and residents affected by this move and have notified the department of social development and other stakeholders. Xolani Phukwana, CFO - CPOA

We have stopped new admissions to all five homes. We will start moving residents in February 2021. Xolani Phukwana, CFO - CPOA

The move will be guided by natural attrition so as places become available in the two remaining homes, residents from those closing will be moved over, he explains.

It is a misconception that CPOA will be closing these homes by the end of this year. Xolani Phukwana, CFO - CPOA

The total number of beds in the remaining Lotus River and Athlone facilities is around 200, says Phukwana.

But we are looking at increasing capacity at Lotus River by probably another 30 beds. Xolani Phukwana, CFO - CPOA

As occupation decreases, CPOA will absorb the residents from the facilities closing down.

Listen to the interview below: