British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined





RELATED: Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport

An independent inquiry looking into the British citizenship process found that it is becoming prohibitively expensive for people such as the nation’s army of non-British frontline workers.

© seamartini/123rf.com

For a permanent British resident to become a citizen costs £2000 (about R40 000) or £8000 (R160 0000) for a family of four.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Obviously, everyone wants to do it! Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

It can cost £2000 per time. So, for a family of four, it’s £8000, roughly speaking R160 000… That only covers the paperwork and the solicitor. Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

For the same amount of money, you can become a citizen of America, Australia, Canada and France… It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants… You kind of wonder if it’s deliberate… Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [4:43].