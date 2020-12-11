British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Clifford Coonan from DW in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
RE-capping the Aduitor Generals report into Covid funding irregularities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Advocate Stephanie Fick - Advocate and Executive Director at OUTA
Today at 10:45
Bargaining council "Mafia" burdening SMME's for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neeroj Daya - Owner of Fine Furniture in Paarden Eiland
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze-2020 VISION: Reflecting on her Lockdown Diaries of 202o
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:45
90 year old providing community with housing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr. Beatrice Wiid - Chairperson of the Board of the Interchange Foundation
Today at 12:15
Could Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayer create unfounded fears around vaccine safety?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 12:37
Ryland Fisher
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
St Luke's hospice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronita Mahilall
Today at 12:45
Oscar White Gold
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Head Of The Art Advisory Service at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
Latest Local
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running' Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch. 11 December 2020 7:37 AM
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
View all Local
3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities. 10 December 2020 7:54 AM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning. 9 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt The commitment South Africa is making to the WHO initiative is to vaccinate 10% of our population, says the Solidarity Fund. 10 December 2020 7:27 PM
Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed Hore will be replaced by Discovery's Hylton Kallner in January. The Money Show interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 10 December 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover. 10 December 2020 2:56 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
10 tips to prevent bank card fraud when shopping online over the holidays FNB's head of fraud Trish Ramdhani shares some advice on how to transact safely online and avoid card fraud over the festive seaso... 9 December 2020 1:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 8 December 2020 8:04 PM
View all Entertainment
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined

11 December 2020 9:27 AM
by Kabous le Roux

"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."

RELATED: Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport

An independent inquiry looking into the British citizenship process found that it is becoming prohibitively expensive for people such as the nation’s army of non-British frontline workers.

© seamartini/123rf.com

For a permanent British resident to become a citizen costs £2000 (about R40 000) or £8000 (R160 0000) for a family of four.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Obviously, everyone wants to do it!

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

It can cost £2000 per time. So, for a family of four, it’s £8000, roughly speaking R160 000… That only covers the paperwork and the solicitor.

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

For the same amount of money, you can become a citizen of America, Australia, Canada and France… It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants… You kind of wonder if it’s deliberate…

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [4:43].


Trending

Plett Rage founder responds to 'rage' over refunds

Local

The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'

Business Local

Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'

Local Business Lifestyle

British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined

EWN Highlights

6 people wounded, one of them critical, in Pretoria taxi rank shooting

11 December 2020 9:17 AM

Gumede supporters worried about her political future amid fraud, corruption case

11 December 2020 8:00 AM

SABC 'urgently' dealing with TV licence website hack

11 December 2020 7:39 AM

