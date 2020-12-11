Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)





Today’s isiXhosa word is 'kwakhona', says Qingqile Mdlulwa - and it means 'again'.

Like Manchester United breaking my heart. Kwakhona! Like the blue party silencing another Black leader. Kwakhona! The ANC having debates about whether thieves should step down. Kwakhona! A top policeman getting arrested for bribery and corruption. Kwakhona! Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa

It may sound like the name of a place, like Kwa-Zulu or Kwa-MaiMai, but it means "again". You know, like soapie repeats on TV, like our President’s shock, like the Public Protector getting a snot klap in court. Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa

So I’ve tried to analyse the origin of the word, and I’ve concluded it probably literally means “here once more”. Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa

Loadshedding kwakhona and finally I hope we don't get a level 5 lockdown kwakhona! Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa

Take a listen to Qingqile's informative and hilarious take on the isiXhosa word of the week below: