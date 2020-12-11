Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)
Today’s isiXhosa word is 'kwakhona', says Qingqile Mdlulwa - and it means 'again'.
Like Manchester United breaking my heart. Kwakhona! Like the blue party silencing another Black leader. Kwakhona! The ANC having debates about whether thieves should step down. Kwakhona! A top policeman getting arrested for bribery and corruption. Kwakhona!Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
It may sound like the name of a place, like Kwa-Zulu or Kwa-MaiMai, but it means "again". You know, like soapie repeats on TV, like our President’s shock, like the Public Protector getting a snot klap in court.Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
So I’ve tried to analyse the origin of the word, and I’ve concluded it probably literally means “here once more”.Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
Loadshedding kwakhona and finally I hope we don't get a level 5 lockdown kwakhona!Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
Take a listen to Qingqile's informative and hilarious take on the isiXhosa word of the week below:
More from Local
[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral
Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right.Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'
As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid.Read More
Covid-19 not on holiday says WC Premier as country officially enters second wave
New Covid-19 cases in the last 7 days in the Western Cape have grown by 53.4% when compared to the previous 7 days.Read More
Lace up! Cape Town's very first indoor roller skating park has just opened
Rollercade is the first indoor roller skating amusement park in Cape Town.Read More
Plett Rage founder responds to 'rage' over refunds
Plett Rage founder Ronen Klugman sheds some light on their refund policy after an outcry from ticket-holders.Read More
MEC's message to matrics: stay away from 'pens down' parties
Matric pupils have been warned not to go ahead with their own private parties after the cancellation of the official Matric Rage event in Plett.Read More
'Silent carrier' teens putting lives at risk as cases spike for 15-19 year olds
The health minister has blamed the rise in Covid-19 cases among teens on young people attending parties and superspreader events.Read More
More from Lifestyle
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined
"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid
Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover.Read More
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight
Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.Read More
10 tips to prevent bank card fraud when shopping online over the holidays
FNB's head of fraud Trish Ramdhani shares some advice on how to transact safely online and avoid card fraud over the festive season.Read More
Spam calls up 191% in 7 months - we now get 11.3 per month
Why is this happening? Lester Kiewit interviews of tech journalist Brendyn Lotz. (Spare a thought for the Brazilians.)Read More
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing
Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa.Read More
Giving your family pet a loving and respectful send-off
Veterinarian Dr Stephen Smith explains the respectful way to bid the family dog or cat farewell when they die.Read More
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad
Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.Read More