Amazon to build large power station in N Cape – will distribute on Eskom’s grid





Amazon – the largest internet company in the world - will build a “utility-scale” solar power station in the Northern Cape in 2021.

It will then piggyback on Eskom’s grid to distribute the electricity to where it needs it.

It is one of 26 similar projects around the world that will turn Amazon in the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world.

Amazon is on target to entirely run on renewable electricity by 2025.

It is aiming for zero carbon emissions across the entire business by 2040.

Amazon is helping to fight climate change by moving quickly to power our businesses with renewable energy. With a total of 127 solar and wind projects, Amazon is now the biggest corporate buyer of renewable energy ever. Jeff Bezos, founder - Amazon

In related news, Eskom on Friday warned longsuffering South Africans of a high probability of load shedding between now and September 2021.

