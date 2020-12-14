SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation





Panel discussions from the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) National Members Assembly (NMA) saw representatives of national, provincial and local government, and other key policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on the last 20 years of democratic local government in South Africa.

Held under the theme, “Celebrating and Reflecting on the 20-year journey of Local Government Transformation”, participants at the two-day SALGA NMA provided important insights into the events that shaped the establishment of local government through a 20-year lens and exchanged viewpoints about how this has had an impact on the everyday lives of people and communities.

Facilitators Eusebius McKaiser and Vuyo Mvoko set the agenda for discussion and posed challenging questions to the panellists over the two days.

Day one of the SALGA National Members Assembly:

The first day of the SALGA NMA kicked off virtually on Thursday, 3 December 2020 via Zoom video conferencing with a welcome address from President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he urged members to use the occasion as an opportunity for new thinking on how to enhance local democracy.

In the first session titled “The Grand Political Debate, The Journey Towards Democratic Local Government: Laying the Foundation” former Chairperson of Municipal Demarcation Board, Dr Michael Sutcliffe discussed the legacy of urban spatial planning under apartheid and how a democratic dispensation of local governance aimed to address this challenge.

“Our struggle today is still a struggle against racism. We had a system that consciously underdeveloped black people. What we inherited was a system where black people did not have access to local government,” said Sutcliffe.

A panel discussion reflecting on the first term of democratic local government: 2000 - 2006 saw the first Executive Mayor of City of Tshwane and Chairperson of SALGA, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa emphasise that local government is a cornerstone in the structure of a democratic political system.

“Local government should be the engine through which we deliver a better life for all. A better life is more than just water, electricity, sanitation, all those issues are very important but it's much more than that,” he said.

In the following panel reflecting on the second term of democratic local government: 2006 - 2011, Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission, Sy Mamabolo spoke about the trends of voter turnouts during elections and what they could mean for next year’s local government elections.

He said local government stakeholders had an important role to play in determining how many citizens showed up at the polls on election day.

Day two of the SALGA National Members Assembly:

The second day of the SALGA NMA kicked off with reflections on the organisation's impact on the content and global-local government sector, followed by a panel discussion that reviewed the third and fourth term of democratic local government: 2011-2016 and 2016-2021.

Addressing the issue of increased allegations of maladministration and malpractice in municipalities and the increase in service delivery protests and their impact on governance, Director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy, Prof Steven Friedman said: “We must ensure that the citizens and the local level have the information they need, the access they need, and the protection they need to ensure they can gain a voice in local government.”

Prof Thuli Madonsela, former Public Protector shed light on what was meant by the adage of local government being the closest sphere of government to the community. She said: “The truth is it's the most important. It is the integrator. It is the only place where Gogo Dlamini can see the link between her day to day life and the promises in the constitution, which are to heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic government, social justice.”

The declaration

Delegates pledged to make the fight against violence and abuse of women and children a daily fight and reaffirmed its commitment to working with citizens and groups within the community to find sustainable solutions to improve the quality of their lives. Read the full declaration SALGA National Members Assembly.

