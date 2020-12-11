Eskom to make huge announcement to the nation at 2:30 pm
RELATED: Amazon to build large power station in N Cape – will distribute on Eskom’s grid
It was too good to last.
On Friday, after months of zero load-shedding – just as the economy started to recover – Eskom warned longsuffering South Africans there is a good chance it may have to cut the power.
The threat of load shedding comes on the back of - you may have heard this one before – multiple breakdowns of generation units.
The grid is creaking; we may want to use electricity sparingly.
Kieno Kammies asked Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to give more information.
We’re doing a lot of maintenance… Nearly 7500MW… Last year this time, it was half of it… We have challenges as Kendal power station… We’re not [environmentally] compliant… We’ve got to take it down and fix it.Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
Yesterday, we had unplanned breakdowns, specifically at Kusile… We lost two units… Both Medupi and Kusile have significant design defects. We are, slowly but surely, implementing modifications…Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
Because of neglect, we have a very unreliable system…. The risk of load shedding remains… This morning at 4:30 AM I had all the power station General Managers on the line…Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
We managed 42 days without burning a litre of diesel… we’re having a bad run now…Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
At 2:30 pm today we’ll make a national media statement… how we deal with some irregularities that have happened in the past… I guess so! [when asked if someone is going to have to pay back the money].Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
