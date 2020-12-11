President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
City cancels events
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Afriforum & SADTU vs Basic Education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
Today at 15:40
SA's Live music industry decimated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gwen Ansell
Today at 16:05
Durban child begging syndicate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Changes to the Children's Act
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Shanaaz Matthews
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:06
Ghana election: Nana Akufo-Addo and his second term
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Jitsvinger's vernacular spectacular
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
Big shakeup announced for SA's automotive sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right. 11 December 2020 11:30 AM
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one) Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist. 11 December 2020 10:28 AM
View all Local
3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities. 10 December 2020 7:54 AM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning. 9 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Eskom to make huge announcement to the nation at 2:30 pm Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer. 11 December 2020 1:07 PM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running' Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch. 11 December 2020 7:37 AM
View all Business
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover. 10 December 2020 2:56 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 8 December 2020 8:04 PM
View all Entertainment
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements

11 December 2020 2:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UWC
Cyril Ramaphosa
performance agreements
Thabisile Chonco
Constitutional Law
Dulla Omar Institute

"It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed performance agreements with his ministers to “strengthen the capacity of the state and increase accountability.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The President has made the performance agreements public.

Click here for all 28 of them.

To name one example; Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must, among many other things, ensure a drop in mobile data costs of 50%.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Thabisile Chonco, a Constitutional Law lecturer at the Dulla Omar Institute at UWC.

Chonco seemed somewhat sceptical about whether Ministers will be held to the targets.

She believes the main benefit of these agreements is for the public to know what they should expect from Ministers.

They serve at the President’s prerogative… it holds weight in terms of giving ammunition to the public…

Thabisile Chonco, Constitutional Law lecturer - Dulla Omar Institute (UWC)

They [performance agreements] are very targeted… it will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets…

Thabisile Chonco, Constitutional Law lecturer - Dulla Omar Institute (UWC)

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


11 December 2020 2:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UWC
Cyril Ramaphosa
performance agreements
Thabisile Chonco
Constitutional Law
Dulla Omar Institute

More from Local

capturepng

[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral

11 December 2020 11:30 AM

Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends wearing face mask covid-19 elbow greeting 123rf

Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)

11 December 2020 10:28 AM

Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lift-airline-facebook-pagejpg

Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'

11 December 2020 7:37 AM

Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-vaccinejpg

Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer

10 December 2020 9:07 PM

Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-contractjpg

Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'

10 December 2020 8:21 PM

Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom loadshedding 123rf 123rfbusiness load shedding

The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'

10 December 2020 8:01 PM

As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blackfriday2020_007

Covid-19 not on holiday says WC Premier as country officially enters second wave

10 December 2020 5:54 PM

New Covid-19 cases in the last 7 days in the Western Cape have grown by 53.4% when compared to the previous 7 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rollercadepng

Lace up! Cape Town's very first indoor roller skating park has just opened

10 December 2020 5:11 PM

Rollercade is the first indoor roller skating amusement park in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

plett-rage-ronan-klugman

Plett Rage founder responds to 'rage' over refunds

10 December 2020 2:30 PM

Plett Rage founder Ronen Klugman sheds some light on their refund policy after an outcry from ticket-holders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debbie Schafer

MEC's message to matrics: stay away from 'pens down' parties

10 December 2020 1:38 PM

Matric pupils have been warned not to go ahead with their own private parties after the cancellation of the official Matric Rage event in Plett.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

amazon-christmas-adpng

[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad

8 December 2020 8:52 PM

Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rage-tn-2jpg

One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim

8 December 2020 9:28 AM

"The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa30

Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade

7 December 2020 6:34 PM

Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order

7 December 2020 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-planejpg

Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report

3 December 2020 7:23 PM

According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics

3 December 2020 2:41 PM

Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steak braai 123rf

Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert

2 December 2020 3:20 PM

"If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape

1 December 2020 2:32 PM

A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

capturepng

[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral

11 December 2020 11:30 AM

Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old age home senior citizen pensioner 123rf

3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk

10 December 2020 7:54 AM

Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-planejpg

DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'

9 December 2020 7:12 PM

The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lottogif

Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop

9 December 2020 1:02 PM

The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-car-flashing-lightsjpg

'Ultimately SAPS can be seen as the last frontier of state capture'

9 December 2020 9:06 AM

Crime intelligence boss, Lt Gen Peter Jacobs allegedly manipulated a Covid-19 PPE deal using state funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless Camps Bay Cape Town 123rf 123rfbusiness

Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn

8 December 2020 1:11 PM

U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk

8 December 2020 8:02 AM

Latest High Court judgment 'is definitely one of the most important, if not the most important and the most scathing' against her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa30

Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade

7 December 2020 6:34 PM

Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order

7 December 2020 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

da nqaba bhanga

'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor

7 December 2020 1:39 PM

Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says roadblocks implemented throughout the metro will enforce the curfew.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to make huge announcement to the nation at 2:30 pm

Business

Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)

Local Lifestyle

Amazon to build large power station in N Cape – will distribute on Eskom’s grid

EWN Highlights

Parliament finds 16 EFF MPs guilty of misconduct for disrupting Gordhan speech

11 December 2020 2:01 PM

McKinsey’s Weiss confirms Regiments contract cancelled due to BEE noncompliance

11 December 2020 1:50 PM

Police on hunt for gunmen after Pretoria taxi rank shooting

11 December 2020 1:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA