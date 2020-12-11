President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements





President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed performance agreements with his ministers to “strengthen the capacity of the state and increase accountability.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The President has made the performance agreements public.

Click here for all 28 of them.

To name one example; Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must, among many other things, ensure a drop in mobile data costs of 50%.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Thabisile Chonco, a Constitutional Law lecturer at the Dulla Omar Institute at UWC.

Chonco seemed somewhat sceptical about whether Ministers will be held to the targets.

She believes the main benefit of these agreements is for the public to know what they should expect from Ministers.

They serve at the President’s prerogative… it holds weight in terms of giving ammunition to the public… Thabisile Chonco, Constitutional Law lecturer - Dulla Omar Institute (UWC)

They [performance agreements] are very targeted… it will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets… Thabisile Chonco, Constitutional Law lecturer - Dulla Omar Institute (UWC)

Listen to the interview in the audio below.