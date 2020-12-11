[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption

Today at 16:55 Just the Hits Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:06 Ghana election: Nana Akufo-Addo and his second term Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:45 Jitsvinger's vernacular spectacular Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 18:08 ABB South Africa to pay back R2.65bn to Eskom for Kusile The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

Today at 18:09 Victory for SA car owners in right to repair and service battle The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement

Today at 18:13 Corporate art, is it an investment or not ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

