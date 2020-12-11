[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption
Eskom and the government are briefing the media on developments in the fight against corruption.
Watch it live below.
[Watch Live] Ministers of @DPE_ZA , @DOJCD_ZA and @Eskom_SA CEO brief media on the developments in #FightingCorruption https://t.co/sMIEL70Ntz— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 11, 2020
