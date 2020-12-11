Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:06
Ghana election: Nana Akufo-Addo and his second term
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Jitsvinger's vernacular spectacular
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:08
ABB South Africa to pay back R2.65bn to Eskom for Kusile
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 18:09
Victory for SA car owners in right to repair and service battle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right. 11 December 2020 11:30 AM
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one) Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist. 11 December 2020 10:28 AM
View all Local
3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities. 10 December 2020 7:54 AM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning. 9 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption. 11 December 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans. 11 December 2020 2:48 PM
We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We’re having a bad run now - Eskom Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer. 11 December 2020 1:07 PM
View all Business
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running' Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch. 11 December 2020 7:37 AM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 8 December 2020 8:04 PM
View all Entertainment
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit

11 December 2020 3:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Special Investigating Unit
SIU
kusile
ABB Africa

The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption.

ABB Africa will pay back the money, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Eskom announced on Friday.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Related articles:

The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay R1.56 billion for overpayments related to a contract illegally awarded through corruption for work at the defectively designed Kusile power station.

ABB voluntarily disclosed alleged collusion with certain Eskom officials to irregularly award ABB a R2.2 billion contract for control and instrumentation at the power station during 2015.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.


11 December 2020 3:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Special Investigating Unit
SIU
kusile
ABB Africa

More from Business

Corruption money bribes 123rf

[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption

11 December 2020 2:48 PM

Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We’re having a bad run now - Eskom

11 December 2020 1:07 PM

Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British flag union jack 123rf

British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined

11 December 2020 9:27 AM

"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lift-airline-facebook-pagejpg

Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'

11 December 2020 7:37 AM

Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-vaccinejpg

Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer

10 December 2020 9:07 PM

Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-contractjpg

Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'

10 December 2020 8:21 PM

Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom loadshedding 123rf 123rfbusiness load shedding

The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'

10 December 2020 8:01 PM

As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vaccine-trial-study-science-vaccination-medicine-123rf

Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt

10 December 2020 7:27 PM

The commitment South Africa is making to the WHO initiative is to vaccinate 10% of our population, says the Solidarity Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141203BarryHore.jpg

Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed

10 December 2020 6:36 PM

Hore will be replaced by Discovery's Hylton Kallner in January. The Money Show interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid

10 December 2020 2:56 PM

Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We’re having a bad run now - Eskom

Business

Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit

Business

President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Parly to only decide punishment for EFF MPs guilty of disrupting Gordhan in 2021

11 December 2020 4:21 PM

Zwane again denies he was behind advance payment made in FS housing project

11 December 2020 3:58 PM

Zambia football coach Sredojevic appears in court over sexual harassment claims

11 December 2020 3:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA