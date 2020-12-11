Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit





ABB Africa will pay back the money, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Eskom announced on Friday.

The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay R1.56 billion for overpayments related to a contract illegally awarded through corruption for work at the defectively designed Kusile power station.

ABB voluntarily disclosed alleged collusion with certain Eskom officials to irregularly award ABB a R2.2 billion contract for control and instrumentation at the power station during 2015.

#Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit recover R1.56 billion in overpayments made to ABB South Africa #FightingCorruption https://t.co/pWZxGx49JW — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 11, 2020

