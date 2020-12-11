Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite
The Pretoria High court has ruled in favour of Sadtu and AfriForum, representing four matric pupils.
The result of the ruling is all those not linked to the leaked examination papers will have their papers marked
Read the full ruling on EWN here.
[BREAKING] #matricrewrite The High Court in Pretoria has found that the decision by the Basic Education Department to rewrite two leaked papers was unlawful and irregular and that it should be set aside. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2020
