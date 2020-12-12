Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional
British American Tobacco South Africa and others brought an application before the court to have the tobacco ban overturned.
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the regulation used to implement a tobacco ban during lockdown was unconstitutional.
The judgment finds that the regulation was not necessary.
The ruling found that Minister Dlamini-Zuma and the Coronavirus Command Council '“have not shown that regulation 45 reduced or acted to reduce the strain on the health care system” and therefore should not have formed part of the National Disaster Management Act regulations.
Legal experts responding to the judgment argue it will be very hard for government to implement such a ban again.
Predictably so. The decision to ban the sale of cigarettes was arbitrary and capricious. https://t.co/aQabvWZ6tK— Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) December 11, 2020
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug
Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.Read More
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak
The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.Read More
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.Read More
Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite
Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful.Read More
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements
"It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco.Read More
[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral
Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right.Read More
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)
Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist.Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.Read More
More from Business
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit
The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption.Read More
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption
Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans.Read More
We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We’re having a bad run now - Eskom
Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.Read More
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined
"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'
As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid.Read More
Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt
The commitment South Africa is making to the WHO initiative is to vaccinate 10% of our population, says the Solidarity Fund.Read More
Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed
Hore will be replaced by Discovery's Hylton Kallner in January. The Money Show interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited).Read More
More from Politics
Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite
Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful.Read More
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements
"It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco.Read More
[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral
Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right.Read More
3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk
Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities.Read More
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'
The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.Read More
Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop
The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning.Read More
'Ultimately SAPS can be seen as the last frontier of state capture'
Crime intelligence boss, Lt Gen Peter Jacobs allegedly manipulated a Covid-19 PPE deal using state funds.Read More
Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn
U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme.Read More
Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk
Latest High Court judgment 'is definitely one of the most important, if not the most important and the most scathing' against her.Read More
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance.Read More