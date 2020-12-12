Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional





British American Tobacco South Africa and others brought an application before the court to have the tobacco ban overturned.

The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the regulation used to implement a tobacco ban during lockdown was unconstitutional.

The judgment finds that the regulation was not necessary.

The ruling found that Minister Dlamini-Zuma and the Coronavirus Command Council '“have not shown that regulation 45 reduced or acted to reduce the strain on the health care system” and therefore should not have formed part of the National Disaster Management Act regulations.

Legal experts responding to the judgment argue it will be very hard for government to implement such a ban again.