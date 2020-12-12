3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend
MUSIC AND STORIES AT ZEITZ MOCAA
The kids holiday workshops got underway at Zietz Mocca this week and today you can take the whole family down to enjoy the Magic of Music and Stories with musician and storyteller Pedro the Music Man.
WHERE AND WHEN: The magic of Music and Stories at Zeitz MOCAA. 12 Dec | 10 am to 12 pm for 6-8year olds | 2 pm to 4 pm for 9-12-year-olds
My life is about music and stories are the best way to get music and messages across to children and anybody really.Pedro Espi-Sanchis - Pedro the Music Man
This is my most musical show with many instruments.Pedro Espi-Sanchis - Pedro the Music Man
Everybody responds to music. There is not a culture in the world that does not have music and it is one of the best ways to learn about things, express yourself, and be together.Pedro Espi-Sanchis - Pedro the Music Man
Listen to Sara-Jayne chatting to Pedro the Music Man below and find out about her other picks for the weekend below:
KOLPING MBUMBA BOOK LAUNCH
On Saturday afternoon comedian Kolping Mbumba launches his debut book IsiXhosa Lessons With Kolping Mbumba.
Kolping is a comedian, presenter, and comedy producer who originally hails from the Eastern Cape town of Willowvale and began performing comedy in 2012.
Since then he has shared the stage with the likes of Loyiso Gola, Riaad Moosa, and, Schalk Bezuidenhout.
He’s also the founder of iComedy Kona, an award-winning stand-up comedy events production house based in Cape Town.
WHERE: The book launch is taking place this afternoon between 1 and 4pm at the Beer House on Long Street and is strictly by booking only - go to Kolping's social media pages for details.
R200 will get you a copy of the book and a glass of wine and snacks.
LOTTERING ON LOCKDOWN AND LIVING COLOURED
And finally, two events at the Baxter if you're wanting to head out tonight, suggests Sara-Jayne.
Lottering on Lockdown featuring comedian Marc Lottering's favourite stories taken from his two hugely successful online shows 'My Fellow South Africans' and 'Another One'.
It features Marc's witty and hilarious take on a range of topics, from homeschooling to zoom meetings
WHERE AND WHEN: The show starts at 8 pm in the main Baxter Theatre. Tickets are between R100-150 available at webtickets.
And then if that doesn't float your boat why not try Living Coloured also on at the Baxter, the stage adaption of Yusuf Daniels best-selling collection of stories detailing his life growing up coloured in Athlone and Mitchells Plain, directed by Loukman Adams
WHERE AND WHEN: The show starts at 7:30 at the Baxter and tickets are from R125
