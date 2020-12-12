Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak





Peninsula Ramblers is a hiking club based in Cape Town offering day hikes, weekend trails, and longer trails in and around the Western Cape.

It is open to all people who share a love for the outdoors and hiking in particular. Established in 1947, it is still going strong.

In his Outdoor Report, Jeff Ayliff says Sunday's hike to Cave Peak will begin above Boyes Drive in Kalk Bay and leaves at 8 am.

You can hike up Echo Valley past some of the Kalk Bay caves and ascend via Cave Peak and will be about 5 to 6 hours of some fairly strenuous hiking. Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report

Find all the details on Peninsularamblers.org.za

Listen to Jeff chatting about more outdoor events below and his conversation with Initiative Couer's Sam Davis who sails solo around the world raising money for disadvantaged children who are born with heart defects: