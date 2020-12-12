Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak
Peninsula Ramblers is a hiking club based in Cape Town offering day hikes, weekend trails, and longer trails in and around the Western Cape.
It is open to all people who share a love for the outdoors and hiking in particular. Established in 1947, it is still going strong.
In his Outdoor Report, Jeff Ayliff says Sunday's hike to Cave Peak will begin above Boyes Drive in Kalk Bay and leaves at 8 am.
You can hike up Echo Valley past some of the Kalk Bay caves and ascend via Cave Peak and will be about 5 to 6 hours of some fairly strenuous hiking.Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report
Find all the details on Peninsularamblers.org.za
Listen to Jeff chatting about more outdoor events below and his conversation with Initiative Couer's Sam Davis who sails solo around the world raising money for disadvantaged children who are born with heart defects:
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug
Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.Read More
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.Read More
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional
It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite
Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful.Read More
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements
"It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco.Read More
[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral
Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right.Read More
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)
Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist.Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.Read More
More from Sport
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup
More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event.Read More
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record
Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"?Read More
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%
Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor
Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust).Read More
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series
The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.Read More
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60
The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.Read More
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion
The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tips to Festive Season eating: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging'
The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt.Read More
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug
Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.Read More
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.Read More
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)
Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist.Read More
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined
"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid
Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover.Read More
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight
Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.Read More
10 tips to prevent bank card fraud when shopping online over the holidays
FNB's head of fraud Trish Ramdhani shares some advice on how to transact safely online and avoid card fraud over the festive season.Read More