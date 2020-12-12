Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug





Too much festive season overeating is one thing but a dodgy tummy can be more serious.

Dr Charl says the bugs responsible for food poisoning has quite an exotic list of names. They fall into three categories he says.

It is a whole bunch of infectious agents...sometimes a virus, sometimes a bacteria. Those are the two most common culprits broadly speaking, and occasionally a parasite. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

A number of viruses, such as norovirus are common community spread viruses that can be found in many foods.

Many of the viruses have unpronounceable names unless you practice them. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Can a virus caught from food spread from one person to another?

Thankfully mostly no. It depends on how that virus is spread. Unlike respiratory viruses which spread via droplets in the air, the food-born viruses need to be contained within the particular contaminated food or by-products such as human waste which can be a source or a means of transmission. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

In environments where people do not have access to clean water or proper toilet facilities this can be a problem, he explains.

But these viruses are not something you can pass on at a lunch or a dinner party. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Do some people fall prey to these viruses than others, asks Sara-Jayne?

Dr Charl acknowledges that some people are more prone to food poisoning than others with some just seem to have more 'intestinal fortitude'.

What this is precisely we haven't the faintest idea - whether it is just your particular mix of gut flora able to deal with the insult of an additional bacterial load or just tolerance. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Which food to look out for?

Dr Charl says to look at the source from which the food comes as well as the temperature that food has been exposed to before it gets to your plate.

Be careful of raw or uncooked foods, he suggests.

They are usually on our healthy list, but they can be quite easily contaminated if they are coming from uncontrolled places. So the law on uncooled stuff is we just have to make sure we prep and clean them properly such as rinsing. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

If you do have food poisoning you will know, he says.

What we are typically talking about is after eating something within hours to days you get presenting symptoms....like cramps or bloating and a change in consistency and frequency when you go to the loo...diarrhea or loose stools. A temperature and dizziness can also be symptoms. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Some of the bacteria can produce a toxin or poison.

Food poisoning can result in dehydration and loss of minerals which impacts body functioning.

How to treat a dodgy tummy bug?

Dr Charl says there is a 3-day cut-off in which time a patient can try and manage it at home without consulting a doctor.

If you have gastro without a temperature it is possible to manage it at home.

If you can manage it at home for a couple of days that is often a good sign. If symptoms, particularly a loose tummy, are persisting for more than three days, then you might need a bit of help. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

If the symptoms are unbearable see a doctor and if you have a temperature. We don't like temperatures as they often mean you need pharmaceutical help. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

