'When you take your first life you realise you have lost who you are as a child'

A little over ten years ago Dennis Welcome Witbooi was living out his days behind bars at Pollsmoor Prison.

He was a senior member of the infamous 28s, serving a 23-year sentence for assault and armed robbery. In jail, he only added to his rap sheet, pimping out his fellow inmates and selling drugs.

But one day, after serving 7 years Dennis decided he wanted to quit the numbers.

Sara-Jayne King chats to Dennis about how he has not let the past define him, defeat him or destroy him, but rather how it has strengthened him.

I grew up in a very gang-infested community on the Cape Flats in Valhalla Park. Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

As young boys growing up in that area it was really hard because you had two choices- you either become a gangster or you going to prison in order to claim your right to be a man, and for me, it was always like that. Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

I didn't have a father figure so I always looked outside of the house for someone to guide me and make me feel like I matter. Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

He joined a gang at the age of 12 and by age 14 he was a drug runner.

At the age of 16, I started becoming really involved in the hardcore business of crime. Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

He talks about seeking an identity and the challenge of living in a community surrounded by violence.

You would see an advert on TV of a mother and father and children sitting around a table and know this is not your reality. You realise that what you see on TV is a lie. Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

In addition, drug dealers lie to young children about their potential and draw them into this life of crime, he says.

When you take your first life when you are tasked to kill someone...at that moment you realise you have lost who you are as a child. There is o longer that innocent, you have become this taker of lives and you realise you have passed this invisible line. Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

