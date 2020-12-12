'When you take your first life you realise you have lost who you are as a child'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 12 December 2020 10:12 AM
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season. 12 December 2020 8:20 AM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court. 12 December 2020 6:51 AM
Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful. 11 December 2020 5:52 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption. 11 December 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans. 11 December 2020 2:48 PM
We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We’re having a bad run now - Eskom Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer. 11 December 2020 1:07 PM
Tips to Festive Season eating: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging' The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt. 12 December 2020 10:45 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one) Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist. 11 December 2020 10:28 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
'When you take your first life you realise you have lost who you are as a child'

12 December 2020 9:18 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Former 28s gang member Dennis Welcome Witbooi joined a gang at 12 and eventually turned his life around.
A little over ten years ago Dennis Welcome Witbooi was living out his days behind bars at Pollsmoor Prison.

He was a senior member of the infamous 28s, serving a 23-year sentence for assault and armed robbery. In jail, he only added to his rap sheet, pimping out his fellow inmates and selling drugs.

But one day, after serving 7 years Dennis decided he wanted to quit the numbers.

Sara-Jayne King chats to Dennis about how he has not let the past define him, defeat him or destroy him, but rather how it has strengthened him.

I grew up in a very gang-infested community on the Cape Flats in Valhalla Park.

Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

As young boys growing up in that area it was really hard because you had two choices- you either become a gangster or you going to prison in order to claim your right to be a man, and for me, it was always like that.

Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

I didn't have a father figure so I always looked outside of the house for someone to guide me and make me feel like I matter.

Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

He joined a gang at the age of 12 and by age 14 he was a drug runner.

At the age of 16, I started becoming really involved in the hardcore business of crime.

Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

He talks about seeking an identity and the challenge of living in a community surrounded by violence.

You would see an advert on TV of a mother and father and children sitting around a table and know this is not your reality. You realise that what you see on TV is a lie.

Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

In addition, drug dealers lie to young children about their potential and draw them into this life of crime, he says.

When you take your first life when you are tasked to kill someone...at that moment you realise you have lost who you are as a child. There is o longer that innocent, you have become this taker of lives and you realise you have passed this invisible line.

Dennis Welcome Witbooi, Reformed 28s gang member

Listen to this inspiring interview with Dennis Welcome Witbooi below:


