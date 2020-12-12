5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 12 December 2020 10:12 AM
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season. 12 December 2020 8:20 AM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
View all Local
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court. 12 December 2020 6:51 AM
Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful. 11 December 2020 5:52 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
View all Politics
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption. 11 December 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans. 11 December 2020 2:48 PM
We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We’re having a bad run now - Eskom Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer. 11 December 2020 1:07 PM
View all Business
5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging' The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt. 12 December 2020 10:45 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one) Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist. 11 December 2020 10:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Sport
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging'

12 December 2020 10:45 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
healthy eating
Healthy Diet
The Green Dietitian
Jessica Kotlowitz
Festive Season eating

The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt.
https://www.instagram.com/the_green_dietitian/

The festive season is traditionally a time for indulging but if you are currently on a diet, trying to live a more healthy lifestyle, or just want to make sure that the scale doesn't take too much of a battering heading into 2021 it can be a challenge avoiding all the tempting goodies, says presenter Sara-Jayne King.

Sara-Jayne chats to The Green Dietitian, Jessica Kotlowitz about how to enjoy your festive season celebrations and still remain healthy.

I think food is so important culturally and socially, and I really think we shouldn't be trying to cut out foods over the festive season or shouldn't be isolating ourselves in order to stay healthy or lose weight.

Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

I really think it is the small things that can make the difference, like which beverages you choose to drink, or what you choose to snack on before a braai, or maybe even keeping active as much as possible like going for walks on the beach.

Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

Here are some top tips that Jessica always gives her clients when heading into the holiday season.

1. Fill up on the right things at festive season meals

Fill up on high-fiber foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole-grains, and legumes.

So for example, if you are at a braai, and there is salad, that's a good place to fill up. And obviously, you would still eat the other things at the braai and the more decadent things, but usually if you fill up well with your vegetables then you will have less space for the more indulgent things.

Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

2. Deprivation leads to binging - so throw out the guilt and enjoy treats in moderation

Jessica does not recommend cutting out all treats.

When people feel deprived, they are more likely to overindulge, so when you feel deprived, you're more likely to have a blow-out and just go and binge and eat everything. Whereas sometimes if you just allow yourself to have small amounts of indulgent things in moderation, then you don't feel deprived and you don't go and binge.

Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

She says feelings of guilt, for some people, play into them binging if they do indulge in treats.

Usually, if you have it [a small portion of dessert or chocolate] without guilt, that really changes the psychology around it.

Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

3. Have a Plan of Action going into a meal

Whether you are going to a restaurant or going to someone's house to eat, know what your plan of action is, suggests Jessica.

What are you going to eat? What are you not going to eat? What are you going to try to fill up on? How much alcohol or drinks are you going to have?

Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

Writing it down as an intention really helps, because when you write it down...you do tend to stick to it.

Jessica Kotlewitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

I always say to my patients, once you get hungry, your higher decision-making skills are not really intact, so you are going to eat whatever is in front of you. It is the same with shopping when hungry...you might buy all the sweets and chocolates.

Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

4. Snacking when waiting for the main meal, the pitfalls and the positives

Meals can take a long time to be served over the festive season and the danger of filling up on snacks is real. Jessica says no matter how good one's intentions if you are hungry and the food has not arrived, you will want to fill up on the snacks in front of you.

I always tell people to try and snack on the healthy things that are going to fill them up but are not going to add tons of fat or salt or sugar or calories into your day.

Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

Make platters of raw vegetables like carrots and sugar snap peas and enjoy with a healthy dip such as hummus or guacamole, she suggests.

The benefit of those sorts of foods is they are high in fibre so they really do fill you up, whereas more processed foods like chips...you just keep eating and eating and you never really feel full.

Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

Many of the newer chip alternatives are not healthier when it comes to your waistline, she says.

5. Portion control is key

Jessica says portion control is a challenge for many and she encourages her clients to fill half their plate with vegetables.

It is the best method of portion controlling because if half your plate is vegetables then you only have half a plate left to fill up on...the meat and starch which are the things we should be portion controlling.

Jessica Kotlewitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

Find Jessica on Facebook or her website The Green Dietitian.

Listen to Jessica Kotlewitz, The Green Dietician, below:


12 December 2020 10:45 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
healthy eating
Healthy Diet
The Green Dietitian
Jessica Kotlowitz
Festive Season eating

More from Lifestyle

Food poisoning upset stomach diarrhea man defecating in the bathroom 123rf

Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug

12 December 2020 8:20 AM

Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kalk Bay harbour and mountain 123rf

Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak

12 December 2020 7:33 AM

The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 December 2020 7:13 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends wearing face mask covid-19 elbow greeting 123rf

Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)

11 December 2020 10:28 AM

Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British flag union jack 123rf

British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined

11 December 2020 9:27 AM

"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lift-airline-facebook-pagejpg

Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'

11 December 2020 7:37 AM

Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-contractjpg

Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'

10 December 2020 8:21 PM

Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid

10 December 2020 2:56 PM

Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aircraft-flight-plane-window-seat-sky-view-travel-airline-123rf

LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight

9 December 2020 8:51 PM

Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

10 tips to prevent bank card fraud when shopping online over the holidays

9 December 2020 1:41 PM

FNB's head of fraud Trish Ramdhani shares some advice on how to transact safely online and avoid card fraud over the festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Matric exam leak: Will Umalusi certify 2020 National Senior Certificate exams?

12 December 2020 8:55 AM

US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping

12 December 2020 8:14 AM

Over 200 COVID deaths reported in SA in the last 24 hours

12 December 2020 8:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA