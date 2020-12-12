5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging'





The festive season is traditionally a time for indulging but if you are currently on a diet, trying to live a more healthy lifestyle, or just want to make sure that the scale doesn't take too much of a battering heading into 2021 it can be a challenge avoiding all the tempting goodies, says presenter Sara-Jayne King.

Sara-Jayne chats to The Green Dietitian, Jessica Kotlowitz about how to enjoy your festive season celebrations and still remain healthy.

I think food is so important culturally and socially, and I really think we shouldn't be trying to cut out foods over the festive season or shouldn't be isolating ourselves in order to stay healthy or lose weight. Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

I really think it is the small things that can make the difference, like which beverages you choose to drink, or what you choose to snack on before a braai, or maybe even keeping active as much as possible like going for walks on the beach. Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

Here are some top tips that Jessica always gives her clients when heading into the holiday season.

1. Fill up on the right things at festive season meals

Fill up on high-fiber foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole-grains, and legumes.

So for example, if you are at a braai, and there is salad, that's a good place to fill up. And obviously, you would still eat the other things at the braai and the more decadent things, but usually if you fill up well with your vegetables then you will have less space for the more indulgent things. Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

2. Deprivation leads to binging - so throw out the guilt and enjoy treats in moderation

Jessica does not recommend cutting out all treats.

When people feel deprived, they are more likely to overindulge, so when you feel deprived, you're more likely to have a blow-out and just go and binge and eat everything. Whereas sometimes if you just allow yourself to have small amounts of indulgent things in moderation, then you don't feel deprived and you don't go and binge. Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

She says feelings of guilt, for some people, play into them binging if they do indulge in treats.

Usually, if you have it [a small portion of dessert or chocolate] without guilt, that really changes the psychology around it. Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

3. Have a Plan of Action going into a meal

Whether you are going to a restaurant or going to someone's house to eat, know what your plan of action is, suggests Jessica.

What are you going to eat? What are you not going to eat? What are you going to try to fill up on? How much alcohol or drinks are you going to have? Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

Writing it down as an intention really helps, because when you write it down...you do tend to stick to it. Jessica Kotlewitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

I always say to my patients, once you get hungry, your higher decision-making skills are not really intact, so you are going to eat whatever is in front of you. It is the same with shopping when hungry...you might buy all the sweets and chocolates. Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

4. Snacking when waiting for the main meal, the pitfalls and the positives

Meals can take a long time to be served over the festive season and the danger of filling up on snacks is real. Jessica says no matter how good one's intentions if you are hungry and the food has not arrived, you will want to fill up on the snacks in front of you.

I always tell people to try and snack on the healthy things that are going to fill them up but are not going to add tons of fat or salt or sugar or calories into your day. Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

Make platters of raw vegetables like carrots and sugar snap peas and enjoy with a healthy dip such as hummus or guacamole, she suggests.

The benefit of those sorts of foods is they are high in fibre so they really do fill you up, whereas more processed foods like chips...you just keep eating and eating and you never really feel full. Jessica Kotlowitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

Many of the newer chip alternatives are not healthier when it comes to your waistline, she says.

5. Portion control is key

Jessica says portion control is a challenge for many and she encourages her clients to fill half their plate with vegetables.

It is the best method of portion controlling because if half your plate is vegetables then you only have half a plate left to fill up on...the meat and starch which are the things we should be portion controlling. Jessica Kotlewitz, Dietitian - The Green Dietitian

