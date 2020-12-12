Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret
The arts and entertainment industry has taken an enormous knock as a result of Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. So it is good news that one of Cape Town’s arts stalwarts, the Masque Theatre, is finally opening its doors again.
In May, the venue appealed to theatre fans to support them through their crowdfunding campaign and while it's not back in full swing yet, it has raised enough money to be able to put on a new production that opened on Friday night.
It's called This Moment - A Musical Cabaret.
Erica Schofield, Masque Theatre Trustee chats to Sara-Jayne King about the new production.
It has been a tough year for everybody, but we had a very slight advantage because we are a small theatre and a community-driven theatre.Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre
When like everyone else, the theatre closed its doors in March due to the pandemic, they were able to launch a crowdfunding campaign, she explains.
It helped as we are very volunteer-driven and we needed to keep this theatre going. It is a bit of an institution.Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre
The theatre needed to raise a quarter of a million rand to keep going into 2021.
With crowdfunding, we managed to reach R120,000 which was fantastic.Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre
The rest of the cash injection will come from this new production, she explains.
It is phase two.Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre
She says the new production This Moment - A Musical Cabaret, is a beautiful show.
It's Covid-inspired in that we have taken big broadway musicals in cabaret style....and the scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre
It is a very uplifting show and yesterday the audience did not want to leave once the show was over. It has beautiful sets and...amazing voices.Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre
The show was written by the director Sheldon Cross and assistant director Jana Botha.
Covid-19 safety is superb at the theatre she says.
In line with Covid rules, the show is only an hour long and runs for 10 shows and ends on 20 December.
Listen to the interview below and get yourselves to the theatre!
Image by Gary Fargher, Masque Theatre
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug
Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.Read More
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak
The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.Read More
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.Read More
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional
It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite
Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful.Read More
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements
"It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco.Read More
[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral
Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right.Read More
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)
Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist.Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More
More from Entertainment
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.Read More
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube
Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up.Read More
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing
Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa.Read More
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself
Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to online trolls.Read More
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg
Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75.Read More
From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter
Author Yusuf Daniels best-selling memoir Living Coloured has been adapted for the stage by actor Daniel Mpilo Richards.Read More
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career
Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of his career highlights.Read More
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists
Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children.Read More
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy'
Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' which he released four months ago.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves
Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey.Read More
5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging'
The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt.Read More
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug
Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.Read More
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak
The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.Read More
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.Read More
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)
Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist.Read More
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined
"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid
Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover.Read More