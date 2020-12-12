Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret

12 December 2020 11:44 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Muizenberg
Theatre
Entertainment
arts
The Masque Theatre
This Moment - A Musical Cabaret
Musical theatre

The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.

The arts and entertainment industry has taken an enormous knock as a result of Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. So it is good news that one of Cape Town’s arts stalwarts, the Masque Theatre, is finally opening its doors again.

In May, the venue appealed to theatre fans to support them through their crowdfunding campaign and while it's not back in full swing yet, it has raised enough money to be able to put on a new production that opened on Friday night.

It's called This Moment - A Musical Cabaret.

Erica Schofield, Masque Theatre Trustee chats to Sara-Jayne King about the new production.

It has been a tough year for everybody, but we had a very slight advantage because we are a small theatre and a community-driven theatre.

Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre

When like everyone else, the theatre closed its doors in March due to the pandemic, they were able to launch a crowdfunding campaign, she explains.

It helped as we are very volunteer-driven and we needed to keep this theatre going. It is a bit of an institution.

Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre

The theatre needed to raise a quarter of a million rand to keep going into 2021.

With crowdfunding, we managed to reach R120,000 which was fantastic.

Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre

The rest of the cash injection will come from this new production, she explains.

It is phase two.

Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre

She says the new production This Moment - A Musical Cabaret, is a beautiful show.

It's Covid-inspired in that we have taken big broadway musicals in cabaret style....and the scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.

Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre

It is a very uplifting show and yesterday the audience did not want to leave once the show was over. It has beautiful sets and...amazing voices.

Erica Schofield,Trustee - Masque Theatre

The show was written by the director Sheldon Cross and assistant director Jana Botha.

Covid-19 safety is superb at the theatre she says.

In line with Covid rules, the show is only an hour long and runs for 10 shows and ends on 20 December.

Book on Computicket

Listen to the interview below and get yourselves to the theatre!

Image by Gary Fargher. Masque Theatre.

Image by Gary Fargher, Masque Theatre


12 December 2020 11:44 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Muizenberg
Theatre
Entertainment
arts
The Masque Theatre
This Moment - A Musical Cabaret
Musical theatre

