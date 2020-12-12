How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves





At the start of December, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno announced that he is transgender, introducing himself as Elliot Page in a social media post says, presenter Sara-Jayne King.

She says the actor, who was formerly known as Ellen Page, said he could not "begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self".

Page spoke about how discrimination towards trans people is 'insidious, rife and cruel'.

How can those who aren't trans show up for the trans community?

Sara-Jayne speaks to transgender advocate and educationalist, TedX speaker of “Raising the rainbow: Decoding the gender code at home" and author of ‘Becoming Him - a trans memoir of triumph, Landa Mabenge.

Is it everyone's responsibility to advocate for transgender people rather than just transgender people themselves?

Definitely, it is like saying it is the responsibility of black people or people of colour to advocate against racism. Landa Mabenge, Transgender advocate and educationalist

He says there is a plethora of resources and research available for people to educate themselves on the transgender journey.

It is just a matter of getting to understand that gender is diverse and so being transgender is nothing that is untoward. The reality is that lots of people are transgender. Landa Mabenge, Transgender advocate and educationalist

It is important then for human beings, especially cisgender human beings, to read up and then position themselves and their privilege in order to create spaces for safety for inclusivity and get the narratives of the beauty of the diversity of gender going. Landa Mabenge, Transgender advocate and educationalist

Cisgender means a person whose gender identity aligns with the sex they assigned at birth.

When we are all born, we have to fit into one of two boxes, either the pink box or the blue box, and if you are cisgender then you fit neatly into one of those boxes. Landa Mabenge, Transgender advocate and educationalist

If you are transgender you grow up and realise the box I have been shoved inside does not correlate with who I am or who I am becoming...you realise your innate sense of who you are, who you are becoming, is not neatly ticking that box of either pink or blue. Landa Mabenge, Transgender advocate and educationalist

Listen to the insightful interview with Landa Mabenge below: