Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 12 December 2020 10:12 AM
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season. 12 December 2020 8:20 AM
View all Local
How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey. 12 December 2020 12:03 PM
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court. 12 December 2020 6:51 AM
Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful. 11 December 2020 5:52 PM
View all Politics
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption. 11 December 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans. 11 December 2020 2:48 PM
We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We’re having a bad run now - Eskom Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer. 11 December 2020 1:07 PM
View all Business
5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging' The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt. 12 December 2020 10:45 AM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Sport
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all Entertainment
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
View all World
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
View all Africa
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves

12 December 2020 12:03 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Transgender

Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey.

At the start of December, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno announced that he is transgender, introducing himself as Elliot Page in a social media post says, presenter Sara-Jayne King.

She says the actor, who was formerly known as Ellen Page, said he could not "begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self".

Page spoke about how discrimination towards trans people is 'insidious, rife and cruel'.

How can those who aren't trans show up for the trans community?

Sara-Jayne speaks to transgender advocate and educationalist, TedX speaker of “Raising the rainbow: Decoding the gender code at home" and author of ‘Becoming Him - a trans memoir of triumph, Landa Mabenge.

Is it everyone's responsibility to advocate for transgender people rather than just transgender people themselves?

Definitely, it is like saying it is the responsibility of black people or people of colour to advocate against racism.

Landa Mabenge, Transgender advocate and educationalist

He says there is a plethora of resources and research available for people to educate themselves on the transgender journey.

It is just a matter of getting to understand that gender is diverse and so being transgender is nothing that is untoward. The reality is that lots of people are transgender.

Landa Mabenge, Transgender advocate and educationalist

It is important then for human beings, especially cisgender human beings, to read up and then position themselves and their privilege in order to create spaces for safety for inclusivity and get the narratives of the beauty of the diversity of gender going.

Landa Mabenge, Transgender advocate and educationalist

Cisgender means a person whose gender identity aligns with the sex they assigned at birth.

When we are all born, we have to fit into one of two boxes, either the pink box or the blue box, and if you are cisgender then you fit neatly into one of those boxes.

Landa Mabenge, Transgender advocate and educationalist

If you are transgender you grow up and realise the box I have been shoved inside does not correlate with who I am or who I am becoming...you realise your innate sense of who you are, who you are becoming, is not neatly ticking that box of either pink or blue.

Landa Mabenge, Transgender advocate and educationalist

Listen to the insightful interview with Landa Mabenge below:


12 December 2020 12:03 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Transgender

More from Politics

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional

12 December 2020 6:51 AM

It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite

11 December 2020 5:52 PM

Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements

11 December 2020 2:07 PM

"It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capturepng

[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral

11 December 2020 11:30 AM

Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old age home senior citizen pensioner 123rf

3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk

10 December 2020 7:54 AM

Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-planejpg

DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'

9 December 2020 7:12 PM

The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lottogif

Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop

9 December 2020 1:02 PM

The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-car-flashing-lightsjpg

'Ultimately SAPS can be seen as the last frontier of state capture'

9 December 2020 9:06 AM

Crime intelligence boss, Lt Gen Peter Jacobs allegedly manipulated a Covid-19 PPE deal using state funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless Camps Bay Cape Town 123rf 123rfbusiness

Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn

8 December 2020 1:11 PM

U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk

8 December 2020 8:02 AM

Latest High Court judgment 'is definitely one of the most important, if not the most important and the most scathing' against her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Masque Theatre

Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret

12 December 2020 11:44 AM

The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jessica Kotlowitz The Green Dietitian

5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging'

12 December 2020 10:45 AM

The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food poisoning upset stomach diarrhea man defecating in the bathroom 123rf

Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug

12 December 2020 8:20 AM

Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kalk Bay harbour and mountain 123rf

Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak

12 December 2020 7:33 AM

The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 December 2020 7:13 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends wearing face mask covid-19 elbow greeting 123rf

Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)

11 December 2020 10:28 AM

Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British flag union jack 123rf

British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined

11 December 2020 9:27 AM

"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lift-airline-facebook-pagejpg

Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'

11 December 2020 7:37 AM

Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-contractjpg

Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'

10 December 2020 8:21 PM

Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid

10 December 2020 2:56 PM

Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Zondo concludes hearings for the year, but nowhere near end of witness list

12 December 2020 4:41 PM

Libode Hawks official charged for allegedly raping former girlfriend

12 December 2020 3:55 PM

COVID a hard global lesson in need for quality healthcare for all, says Mkhize

12 December 2020 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA