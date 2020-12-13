Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:40
MTN8 Final
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 08:50
JP Duminy
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
JP Duminy
Today at 09:10
The UK report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The movies with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
Sara-Jayne's book club: Angela Makholwa - Critical But Stable
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Angela Makholwa
No Items to show
Up Next: An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 1 on Sunday from 6am Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 12 December 2020 6:50 PM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season. 12 December 2020 8:20 AM
View all Local
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey. 12 December 2020 12:03 PM
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court. 12 December 2020 6:51 AM
View all Politics
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption. 11 December 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans. 11 December 2020 2:48 PM
View all Business
5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging' The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt. 12 December 2020 10:45 AM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Sport
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database

13 December 2020 7:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Gender gap
Quote This Woman
woman in the media
women's voices

Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access.

In South Africa, like almost everywhere else in the world, statistics show that a woman is interviewed in the news as an expert only once for every four times that a man is. Less than 20% of sources quoted in the news are women, says NPO Quote This Woman +.

In order to change that reality, Quote This Woman + was born, a group of volunteers that curated a database of women experts that journalists can access when they’re looking for somebody to quote, and to help close the gender gap.

Founder and director Kathy Magrobi talks to Zain Johnson about the organisation Quote This Woman +.

We work with radio and TV producers to use our database when they are looking for people to interview so that they look beyond those usual male suspects that appear in the news all of the time.

Kathy Magrobi, Founder and director - Quote This Woman +

The organisation also provides media and leadership training for women.

Quote This Woman + has the '+' because our database is not just for women, but for someone who might be marginalised because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, or perhaps just not speaking with the right 'model c' accent.

Kathy Magrobi, Founder and director - Quote This Woman +

Less than 20% of sources quoted in the news are women

She says there seems to be an assumption that there are more women's voices being heard. But this is not the case.

Whether it is a male or female producer or journalist that I speak to, across the board, people think they quote more women than they do.

Kathy Magrobi, Founder and director - Quote This Woman +

Journalists will say no that is not me doing that, but when they look back at their articles they realise 'it is me'. So unless you actually measure the number of women you are quoting, it is very easy to forget.

Kathy Magrobi, Founder and director - Quote This Woman +

Sometimes men just speak louder, they come across more confidently...Some, not all, men are just that much more comfortable owning their voices.

Kathy Magrobi, Founder and director - Quote This Woman +

Find the Quote This Woman + database here

Listen to the interview with Kathy Magrobi below:


13 December 2020 7:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Gender gap
Quote This Woman
woman in the media
women's voices

More from World

British flag union jack 123rf

British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined

11 December 2020 9:27 AM

"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Statue of Liberty wearing a surgical mask US USA American flag covid-19 123rf

US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic

10 December 2020 1:02 PM

On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spacexjpg

[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing

10 December 2020 7:39 AM

People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

amazon-christmas-adpng

[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad

8 December 2020 8:52 PM

Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sweden swedish flag surgical mask covid-19 123rf

Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany

8 December 2020 11:18 AM

"Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adolf Hitler pixabay

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

4 December 2020 9:17 AM

"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics

3 December 2020 2:41 PM

Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Barack Obama and George W Bush wikimedia commons

Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

3 December 2020 12:27 PM

The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy child kid tied kidnap hostage trafficking 123rf

[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years

2 December 2020 12:05 PM

A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ceaches of Mauritius island. Tropical vacation 123rf

Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius

2 December 2020 8:28 AM

South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Protect trans lives poster transgender LGBTQ 123rf

How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves

12 December 2020 12:03 PM

Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional

12 December 2020 6:51 AM

It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite

11 December 2020 5:52 PM

Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements

11 December 2020 2:07 PM

"It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capturepng

[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral

11 December 2020 11:30 AM

Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old age home senior citizen pensioner 123rf

3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk

10 December 2020 7:54 AM

Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-planejpg

DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'

9 December 2020 7:12 PM

The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lottogif

Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop

9 December 2020 1:02 PM

The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-car-flashing-lightsjpg

'Ultimately SAPS can be seen as the last frontier of state capture'

9 December 2020 9:06 AM

Crime intelligence boss, Lt Gen Peter Jacobs allegedly manipulated a Covid-19 PPE deal using state funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless Camps Bay Cape Town 123rf 123rfbusiness

Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn

8 December 2020 1:11 PM

U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 1 on Sunday from 6am

Local

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Matric exam leak: Education dept to challenge ‘some’ aspects of ruling

13 December 2020 8:03 AM

7,800 new cases recorded, 153 more COVID deaths in SA in past 24hrs

13 December 2020 7:46 AM

Is government contemplating tougher COVID-19 restrictions?

13 December 2020 7:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA