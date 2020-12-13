Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database





In South Africa, like almost everywhere else in the world, statistics show that a woman is interviewed in the news as an expert only once for every four times that a man is. Less than 20% of sources quoted in the news are women, says NPO Quote This Woman +.

In order to change that reality, Quote This Woman + was born, a group of volunteers that curated a database of women experts that journalists can access when they’re looking for somebody to quote, and to help close the gender gap.

Founder and director Kathy Magrobi talks to Zain Johnson about the organisation Quote This Woman +.

We work with radio and TV producers to use our database when they are looking for people to interview so that they look beyond those usual male suspects that appear in the news all of the time. Kathy Magrobi, Founder and director - Quote This Woman +

The organisation also provides media and leadership training for women.

Quote This Woman + has the '+' because our database is not just for women, but for someone who might be marginalised because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, or perhaps just not speaking with the right 'model c' accent. Kathy Magrobi, Founder and director - Quote This Woman +

She says there seems to be an assumption that there are more women's voices being heard. But this is not the case.

Whether it is a male or female producer or journalist that I speak to, across the board, people think they quote more women than they do. Kathy Magrobi, Founder and director - Quote This Woman +

Journalists will say no that is not me doing that, but when they look back at their articles they realise 'it is me'. So unless you actually measure the number of women you are quoting, it is very easy to forget. Kathy Magrobi, Founder and director - Quote This Woman +

Sometimes men just speak louder, they come across more confidently...Some, not all, men are just that much more comfortable owning their voices. Kathy Magrobi, Founder and director - Quote This Woman +

Find the Quote This Woman + database here

Listen to the interview with Kathy Magrobi below: