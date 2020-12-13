Streaming issues? Report here
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season

13 December 2020 8:17 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
holiday activities
Megan Faure

Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure.

Parents have had a rough year. National lockdown left moms and dads without the support of childcare or playschools, leaving parents to find ways to keep their toddlers stimulated and learning.

Now with holidays fast approaching and localised lockdown on the cards for a number of regions throughout the country, families are once again advised to practice more rigorous physical distancing. We’ll be on the look-out for great ideas to keep our children engaged that enable us to also relax and have some fun, especially when it comes to our busy toddlers.

Early Childhood Development innovator, Meg Faure, who is a best-selling author and co-founder of Play Sense, reminds us parents that play is the intense work that toddlers do. “It’s through their daily play that they are moving forward to tick those developmental milestones such as the gross and fine motor skills, and attaining language, while also making progress in developing vital ‘super sensory’ capacities such as creativity and imagination, problem-solving, emotional intelligence and collaboration, amongst others,” she says.

Megan shares some of her favourite free activities to keep your children occupied during the festive season with Zain Johnson.

It’s through their daily play that they are moving forward to tick those developmental milestones such as the gross and fine motor skills, and attaining language, while also making progress in developing vital ‘super sensory’ capacities such as creativity and imagination, problem-solving, emotional intelligence and collaboration, amongst others.

Meg Faure, Early Childhood Development innovator

Activities and games that ignite these ‘super senses’ are deeply absorbing for 2 to 4-year olds, and Meg recommends four fun, money-free ways that parents can keep their little ones not just occupied over the holidays, but actively developing and learning in the best ways.

Take a listen to Megan's great ideas below:


13 December 2020 8:17 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
holiday activities
Megan Faure

