Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Novel mosquito repellant socks and ankle bands for hikers and hot summer nights

13 December 2020 8:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Mosquitoes
No Buzz

A group of scientists from the University of Pretoria developed a novel repellent that has a longer lifespan.

Summer is here and warmer temperatures bring pests, like mosquitoes.

The hot summer nights mean you need outdoor protection from mozzies, fleas, and tick bites.

After a span of 8 years in malaria control research, a group of scientists from the University of Pretoria developed a novel repellent that has a longer lifespan than commercially available repellents and helps to prevent the transmission of malaria.

Co-founder of No Buzz, Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda chats to Zain Johnson about the innovative product.

It has not only created mosquito repellant spray but other personal care items such as insect-repellant string bands, hiking crew socks because 93% of malaria-carrying mosquitoes bite around the ankle and feet area.

Listen to the interview below:


