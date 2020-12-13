Novel mosquito repellant socks and ankle bands for hikers and hot summer nights
Summer is here and warmer temperatures bring pests, like mosquitoes.
The hot summer nights mean you need outdoor protection from mozzies, fleas, and tick bites.
After a span of 8 years in malaria control research, a group of scientists from the University of Pretoria developed a novel repellent that has a longer lifespan than commercially available repellents and helps to prevent the transmission of malaria.
Co-founder of No Buzz, Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda chats to Zain Johnson about the innovative product.
It has not only created mosquito repellant spray but other personal care items such as insect-repellant string bands, hiking crew socks because 93% of malaria-carrying mosquitoes bite around the ankle and feet area.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Business
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes
With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.Read More
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional
It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit
The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption.Read More
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption
Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans.Read More
We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We’re having a bad run now - Eskom
Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.Read More
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined
"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'
As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid.Read More
More from Lifestyle
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season
Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure.Read More
How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves
Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey.Read More
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret
The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.Read More
5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging'
The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt.Read More
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug
Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.Read More
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak
The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.Read More
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.Read More
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)
Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist.Read More
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined
"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More