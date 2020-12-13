Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches





Give more than just another gift this festive season. Give a person a second chance at life, says cricket commentator and former South African cricket star JP Duminy who has partnered with the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SAMBR) to help find matching bone marrow donors for critically ill South Africans, who need a transplant but don't have a match within their family.

Duminy is asking for your assistance to raise funds for the SAMBR's patient assistance programme and give the gift of life this festive season.

JP, Duminy chats to Zain Johnston about the 'Give a Little, Save a Life'' campaign.

He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry.

Every little bit helps, he says.

This festive season you can donate as little as R50 to make a small difference.

Listen to JP Duminy's talking about his work for SABMR below: