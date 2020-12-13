Will President Ramaphosa introduce localised hot spot Covid-19 restrictions?





More localised restrictions are allegedly the way the government plans to go.

The question on everyone's lips as South Africa wakes up on Sunday to increasing Covid-19 infections, is will there be tighter lockdown restrictions imposed?

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 12 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/Hobohe91zI — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 12, 2020

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced last week that the country was officially in a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

RELATED: Covid-19 not on holiday says WC Premier as country officially enters second wave

RELATED: 'Massive sigh of relief' as Garden Route spared from tighter Covid-19 rules

The City Press today reported that a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Executive spoke to the media house saying the likelihood is a more localised implementation of increased restrictions in hot spot areas, rather than a return to a national hard lockdown.

The source speaking to the City Press says a Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Sunday.