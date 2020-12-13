[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening





The exact time of the address is yet to be confirmed.

Covid-19 infections reached 7882 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

Speculation has been growing this past week as Covid-19 cases rose dramatically that President Ramaphosa would implement more stringent measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response on Monday 14 December at 8 pm.

The address follows meetings today, Sunday 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The address will be broadcast and streamed.