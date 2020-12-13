Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response. 13 December 2020 5:35 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Will President Ramaphosa introduce localised hot spot Covid-19 restrictions? City Press reported that a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Executive believes the country will not return to hard lockdown. 13 December 2020 11:05 AM
View all Local
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey. 12 December 2020 12:03 PM
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court. 12 December 2020 6:51 AM
View all Politics
Novel mosquito repellant socks and ankle bands for hikers and hot summer nights A group of scientists from the University of Pretoria developed a novel repellent that has a longer lifespan. 13 December 2020 8:50 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption. 11 December 2020 3:52 PM
View all Business
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging' The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt. 12 December 2020 10:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
View all Opinion
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening

13 December 2020 5:35 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosaa
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
covid-19 address

The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response.

The exact time of the address is yet to be confirmed.

Covid-19 infections reached 7882 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

Speculation has been growing this past week as Covid-19 cases rose dramatically that President Ramaphosa would implement more stringent measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response on Monday 14 December at 8 pm.

The address follows meetings today, Sunday 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The address will be broadcast and streamed.


More from Local

Stem cells blood test tube bone marrow donors 123rf

Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches

13 December 2020 12:44 PM

He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

Will President Ramaphosa introduce localised hot spot Covid-19 restrictions?

13 December 2020 11:05 AM

City Press reported that a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Executive believes the country will not return to hard lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

No loadshedding on Sunday says Eskom

12 December 2020 6:50 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masque Theatre

Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret

12 December 2020 11:44 AM

The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food poisoning upset stomach diarrhea man defecating in the bathroom 123rf

Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug

12 December 2020 8:20 AM

Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kalk Bay harbour and mountain 123rf

Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak

12 December 2020 7:33 AM

The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 December 2020 7:13 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional

12 December 2020 6:51 AM

It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite

11 December 2020 5:52 PM

Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements

11 December 2020 2:07 PM

"It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

Will President Ramaphosa introduce localised hot spot Covid-19 restrictions?

13 December 2020 11:05 AM

City Press reported that a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Executive believes the country will not return to hard lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Female journalist news media 123rf

Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database

13 December 2020 7:01 AM

Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protect trans lives poster transgender LGBTQ 123rf

How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves

12 December 2020 12:03 PM

Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional

12 December 2020 6:51 AM

It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite

11 December 2020 5:52 PM

Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements

11 December 2020 2:07 PM

"It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capturepng

[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral

11 December 2020 11:30 AM

Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old age home senior citizen pensioner 123rf

3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk

10 December 2020 7:54 AM

Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-planejpg

DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'

9 December 2020 7:12 PM

The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lottogif

Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop

9 December 2020 1:02 PM

The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening

Local Politics

No loadshedding on Sunday says Eskom

Local

But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

UK firms appeal for Brexit deal as PM warns of likely failure

13 December 2020 4:54 PM

EC Premier Mabuyane closes all beaches in province during festive season

13 December 2020 4:36 PM

Soaring COVID infections: Will govt announce more restrictions this coming week?

13 December 2020 3:57 PM

