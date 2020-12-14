Home-grown pavement veggies free for community to help themselves in George





We believe that you can do good for the planet and for people at the same time. You may have heard one of our interviews on fruit and vegetable gardens that are accessible to all.

There was Arthur who faces intimidation from his community for 'allowing' the homeless to pick fruit from his trees. And a conversation with a Cape local who wants to make this a proper thing. Would it work, though?

Yes, believes Michele from George who has been doing just that.

For a while now people have been enjoying beans, beetroot, spinach, broccoli, and onions from her garden. Soon there will be sweet potatoes added to the variety of pavement produce.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Michele about her pavement food garden which pilots the kind of suburbs we want to see.

During lockdown on Madiba Day, Michelle says she had the time together with friends to start the pavement veggie garden she had been wanting to do for a long time.

They removed all the shrubs and plants growing there which people took home and she took a carload to a nursery. They then dug up the soil and composted it with horse manure in readiness for the vegetables.

The first planting went in about three months ago and we produced a wonderful amount of beans, beetroot, broccoli, onions, and kale, and spinach. Michelle Schubert, Food activist - George

She says slowly people are realising that can take a bunch of fresh produce home with them.

In the beginning, they were like, 'ek kom in die aand en kom steel' and I said you don't have to steal it, it is for you. Michelle Schubert, Food activist - George

She hopes her pilot project will serve as a learning example for others.

I can see people looking and are ticking over in their minds, there's stuff growing here. Michelle Schubert, Food activist - George

We just need to spread the love. All of us that have any kind of resources, need to share those resources. Michelle Schubert, Food activist - George

We need to get away from that old paradigm, of 'the land is mine'. The land is not ours, the land is everybody's. The land is the land as well. We are the stewards of the land. Michelle Schubert, Food activist - George

Everyone should do a little bit, she says.

It is a sharing garden...and people can also drop off seeds and help plant. Michelle Schubert, Food activist - George

Listen to the interview below: