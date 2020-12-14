No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees





The 2020 school year is finally at an end this year and report cards are now being sent out.

The CapeTalk Breakfast Show was contacted last week by a parent whose child attends a privately run school, where some reports have been held back and parents asked to come in, as they have fees still outstanding.

Lebogang Montjane, the Executive Director of the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa) speaks to Refilwe about how these schools are dealing with the situation.

He says while the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa does have debt collection guidelines, it is generally governed by the law like for any other debt.

Schools can collect the debt through a court order or the normal debt collection mechanism. Lebogang Montjane, the Executive Director - Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa

The law provided in Section 29 (12) on the National protocol on Assessments, prohibits the withholding of school reports for any reason. No school can withhold a report but can use the normal forms of debt collection. Lebogang Montjane, the Executive Director - Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa

Schools may not conflate the two issues of a pupil's education with any outstanding debt, he explains.

On a separate track, the school can go to the parents and say you owe us money...now that you have not paid the fees we are notifying you we are withdrawing your child at the end of the term. Lebogang Montjane, the Executive Director - Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa

We recommend that schools must give at least a term or three months' notice to families to inform them that they are going to withdraw their children...unless all debts are paid. Lebogang Montjane, the Executive Director - Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa

I am surprised the Western Cape Education Department, on your and the party's reporting said they cannot do anything. The school is required by law to give those parents the school report. Lebogang Montjane, the Executive Director - Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa

The private school has no legal basis to withhold a report or refuse a transfer card for a pupil to move to another school, he adds.

The parents should contact the Independent Directorate of the Western Cape department and inform them the school is refusing...and they will intervene. Lebogang Montjane, the Executive Director - Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa

