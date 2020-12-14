Prof: Tougher restrictions on the cards, but hard lockdown out of the question





The Presidency announced on Sunday that Ramaphosa would address the nation on Monday evening. The exact time of the address is yet to be confirmed.

Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says a return to a full 'hard lockdown' is out of the question at this stage due to the devastating economic consequences.

So what are President Ramaphosa's alternative options?

He may opt to close restaurants, non-essential retail stores, and beaches. He could restrict travel, tighten the curfew or ban social gatherings and home visits, Welte suggests.

Ramaphosa might also suspend the sale of alcohol, although the professor says that may be a risky move.

I think they can close restaurants, restrict shopping somehow, close non-essential shops or bottle stores again, although that would be a whole hullabaloo. Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

Travel causes further contact between family groups and so on that would otherwise not be in contact. Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

I don't it's particularly dangerous at the beach unless it's really really crowded. Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

All official gatherings can be [regulated]. Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

Welte says the government needs a more effective communication strategy around the Covid-19 crisis.

He says more meaningful and distilled information is needed to get the message across.

