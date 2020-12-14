Prof: Tougher restrictions on the cards, but hard lockdown out of the question
The Presidency announced on Sunday that Ramaphosa would address the nation on Monday evening. The exact time of the address is yet to be confirmed.
RELATED: President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening
Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says a return to a full 'hard lockdown' is out of the question at this stage due to the devastating economic consequences.
So what are President Ramaphosa's alternative options?
He may opt to close restaurants, non-essential retail stores, and beaches. He could restrict travel, tighten the curfew or ban social gatherings and home visits, Welte suggests.
Ramaphosa might also suspend the sale of alcohol, although the professor says that may be a risky move.
I think they can close restaurants, restrict shopping somehow, close non-essential shops or bottle stores again, although that would be a whole hullabaloo.Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University
Travel causes further contact between family groups and so on that would otherwise not be in contact.Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University
I don't it's particularly dangerous at the beach unless it's really really crowded.Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University
All official gatherings can be [regulated].Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University
Welte says the government needs a more effective communication strategy around the Covid-19 crisis.
He says more meaningful and distilled information is needed to get the message across.
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Local
Vehicle owners can now service or fix cars anywhere and not void warranty
After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the right to repair or service their own vehicles anywhere.Read More
Zain Kilian illegally executed 1000s of pings to track down Lt Colonel Kinnear
News24 journalist Jeff Wicks describes how software used by Killian tracked Lt Colonel Kinnear to his home where he was killed.Read More
No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees
Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism.Read More
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening
The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response.Read More
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches
He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry.Read More
Will President Ramaphosa introduce localised hot spot Covid-19 restrictions?
City Press reported that a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Executive believes the country will not return to hard lockdown.Read More
No loadshedding on Sunday says Eskom
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret
The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.Read More
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug
Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.Read More
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak
The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.Read More