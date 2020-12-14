Zain Kilian illegally executed 1000s of pings to track down Lt Colonel Kinnear
Jeff Wicks and Kyle Cowan have released a detailed report of the software used by Zain Killian to track and trace the movements of Lt Colonel Charl Kinnear who was gunned down in his driveway earlier this year.
It certainly is jarring, and our investigation reveals that Zain Kilian was obviously able to gain access to the software, and in the 17 months he was using it, he executed more than 5,300 pings.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24
More than half of those pings were dedicated to tracking Charl Kinnear, says Wicks.
Kilian was allegedly hired and paid millions by underworld crime figures to use software called Location Based Services (LBS), to track the Anti-Gang Unit detective Kinnear despite this software and executing pings from people's cellphones without permission being illegal.
The majority of the pings were illegal.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24
This software and technology were meant to be the preserve of law enforcement but over the years something has changed and many private actors have managed to gain access to it.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24
What is most jarring if you looking a the 100s of green dots populated on the screen, we estimate that nearly 688 people. Zain Kilian was not the only one who has had access to the software so it becomes a massive privacy issue.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24
Wicks says sources indicate there is a high-level investigation into the use of pings, not just in this case, but other cases as well.
High profile members of this specific [Anti-Gang] Unit meant to target organised crime syndicates in the Western Cape, had this high-tech solution turned against them.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24
What the State will assert that the pinging of Charl Kinnear's phone by Zain Kilian was instrumental in leading the man who killed him to his driveway.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24
Access to the LBS service has been shut down, he notes.
That was done three weeks after the death of Lt Colonel Kinnear.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24
Listen to the interview below:
