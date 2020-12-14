Should you buy an extended warranty on appliances? Here's the lowdown
These days, whenever you buy an appliance the salesperson will encourage you to take out an extended warranty on the item.
Is it worth the price in order to get peace of mind, asks Refilwe Moloto?
Extended warranties can bring you some peace of mind given how expensive it can be to repair an appliance or vehicle once the original warranty has run out, but it is an added cost that many might not have considered when budgeting for the purchase.
Are they worth it? Refilwe Moloto speaks to freelance personal finance journalist Neesa Moodley to find out.
Moodley says it depends on the cost of the applicane.
If you're buying an R500 kettle would you buy an appliance warranty? Not necessarily. But an R50,000 TV, yes it might be worth your while.Neesa Moodley, Personal finance journalist
But there are lots of terms and conditions you need to be aware of when you are buying an extended warranty rather than just signing when the salesperson at the till says take this with your product.Neesa Moodley, Personal finance journalist
What exactly is an extended warranty?
When you buy an appliance the average manufacturer warranty will be one to two years, she says.
The idea behind the extended warranty is that you are buying a further period of coverage.Neesa Moodley, Personal finance journalist
A lot of people are not aware that you don't have to buy the extended warranty on the same day you buy the appliance.Neesa Moodley, Personal finance journalist
You can buy the extended warranty, six months or even a year after you buy the appliance provided it is still in good condition, she explains.
You also do not need to buy the extended warranty at the same store in which you bought the appliance.Neesa Moodley, Personal finance journalist
Do not allow the salesperson to put you under pressure, she notes. There may be better options out there.
Pay for the extended warranty up front and not on terms or you will be paying interest which is not advisable.
Listen to Neesa Moodly's advice and what to watch out for below:
More from Business
Here's how much it costs to own a Spar, Pick n Pay, or OK Food store
What does it cost to enter the supermarket franchise market in South Africa? Business Insider SA has a look.Read More
Vehicle owners can now service or fix cars anywhere and not void warranty
After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the right to repair or service their own vehicles anywhere.Read More
Novel mosquito repellant socks and ankle bands for hikers and hot summer nights
A group of scientists from the University of Pretoria developed a novel repellent that has a longer lifespan.Read More
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes
With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.Read More
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional
It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit
The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption.Read More
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption
Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans.Read More
We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We’re having a bad run now - Eskom
Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.Read More
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined
"It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate."Read More
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running'
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Home-grown pavement veggies free for community to help themselves in George
People have been enjoying beans, beetroot, spinach, broccoli, and onions from Michelle's garden in the town of George.Read More
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches
He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry.Read More
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season
Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure.Read More
How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves
Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey.Read More
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret
The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.Read More
5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging'
The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt.Read More
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug
Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.Read More
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak
The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.Read More