Should you buy an extended warranty on appliances? Here's the lowdown





These days, whenever you buy an appliance the salesperson will encourage you to take out an extended warranty on the item.

Is it worth the price in order to get peace of mind, asks Refilwe Moloto?

Extended warranties can bring you some peace of mind given how expensive it can be to repair an appliance or vehicle once the original warranty has run out, but it is an added cost that many might not have considered when budgeting for the purchase.

Are they worth it? Refilwe Moloto speaks to freelance personal finance journalist Neesa Moodley to find out.

Moodley says it depends on the cost of the applicane.

If you're buying an R500 kettle would you buy an appliance warranty? Not necessarily. But an R50,000 TV, yes it might be worth your while. Neesa Moodley, Personal finance journalist

But there are lots of terms and conditions you need to be aware of when you are buying an extended warranty rather than just signing when the salesperson at the till says take this with your product. Neesa Moodley, Personal finance journalist

What exactly is an extended warranty?

When you buy an appliance the average manufacturer warranty will be one to two years, she says.

The idea behind the extended warranty is that you are buying a further period of coverage. Neesa Moodley, Personal finance journalist

A lot of people are not aware that you don't have to buy the extended warranty on the same day you buy the appliance. Neesa Moodley, Personal finance journalist

You can buy the extended warranty, six months or even a year after you buy the appliance provided it is still in good condition, she explains.

You also do not need to buy the extended warranty at the same store in which you bought the appliance. Neesa Moodley, Personal finance journalist

Do not allow the salesperson to put you under pressure, she notes. There may be better options out there.

Pay for the extended warranty up front and not on terms or you will be paying interest which is not advisable.

Listen to Neesa Moodly's advice and what to watch out for below: