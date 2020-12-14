Local tourism under threat if CT beaches washed away by coastal erosion - study





Rising sea levels are threatening the future of Cape Town tourist attractions such as Cape Point, the V&A Waterfront, Robben Island, and a number of beaches in False Bay.

According to researchers, these tourism destinations could be under "severe threat" by 2050.

Researchers from Vaal University of Technology and Unisa have conducted a study that examines the implications of rising sea level on coastal tourism in the Mother City.

The study, which has been published in the Journal of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism, was co-authored by Dr Kaitano Dube.

Dr. Dube says several popular beaches, bays, tidal pools, beach facilities, and connecting roads and rail infrastructure are under threat from the impact of rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

He says there is increasing global concern about the impact of climate change on ecotourism.

Dr. Dube argues that serious interventions are needed in order to preserve Cape Town's blue economy.

He says there is already visible erosion and rising tides at Monwabisi Beach, Gordon's Bay, and beaches around Cape Point.

Coastal tourism is basically premised on beaches. Dr Kaitano Dube, Ecotourism Lecturer - Vaal University of Technology

In some areas, you find that beaches are facing a lot of coastal erosion. There are also other threats coming from increased storm activities in coastal areas... We have seen floods in Cape Town. Dr Kaitano Dube, Ecotourism Lecturer - Vaal University of Technology

With a combination of extreme weather events and global warming, we realise that it's a significant impact on coastal tourism. Dr Kaitano Dube, Ecotourism Lecturer - Vaal University of Technology

Listen to Dr Kaitano Dube chat to Kieno Kammies: