Vehicle owners can now service or fix cars anywhere and not void warranty





After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the right to repair their own vehicles.

This means you can take your car to be services or repair it wherever you want without losing your warranty.

Guidelines were published by the Competition Commission back in February and are now official, taking effect in July 2021.

Refilwe speaks to Filum Ho is the CEO of Autoboys and the vice-chair of the Right to Repair movement.

It's good for the consumer and the economy says Ho.

The big thing coming out of the newly published guidelines is the fact that consumers have choice. Filum Ho, Vice-chair - Right to Repair movement

Another big thing is it just supports competition in the automotive aftermarket which previously has been a highly concentrated industry. Filum Ho, Vice-chair - Right to Repair movement

OEMs now have to unbundle the vehicle from the service plan. They have to price those separately, and they have to be transparent in the pricing. This is how it works everywhere else in the world. Filum Ho, Vice-chair - Right to Repair movement

In-warranty vehicles can now go to independent service providers without the warranty being voided. In the past, the in-warranty service period was locked into the dealer, he explains.

It is now in line with the rest of the world. Filum Ho, Vice-chair - Right to Repair movement

In addition, matching quality parts can now be used on in-warranty vehicles without voiding the warranty.

Listen to the interview below: