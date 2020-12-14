Here's how much it costs to own a Spar, Pick n Pay, or OK Food store





Although Woolworths stopped offering franchise opportunities in 2010, top supermarkets such as Spar, Pick n Pay, and OK are open to franchisees.

Opening a Pick n Pay store costs in the region of R10 million, and a KwikSpar Spar between R6 million and R7 million, according to Business Insider SA editor Helena Wasserman.

It's currently not possible to buy a Shoprite or Checker's store in South Africa, but you can purchase an OK Foods, which is also a subsidiary of the Shoprite Group.

An OK Grocer franchise is currently going for R2.85 million, Wasserman explains.

She says that buying an existing store is cheaper, but it still costs several million.

Woolworths has suspended its franchise offering, but you can still buy franchises from either Spar, Pick n Pay and OK. Or you can buy new stores, which are somewhat cheaper. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

Opening a Pick n Pay store will cost you about R10 million and a Spar store is sort of cheaper in the range of between R6 million and R7 million, all of this depends on where you want to open the store, of course. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

A SuperSpar costs about R12 million. If you look at the retail sector this year, I think Spar has been the winner... Their results show that they have been doing very well. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

