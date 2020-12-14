Closing beaches is not the answer, says City of Cape Town's JP Smith





President Cyril Ramaphposa is expected to announce tougher restrictions on Monday night to deal with the country's soaring Covid-19 infections.

The City of Cape does not support any possible closure of beaches as it could lead to controversy and confrontations with law enforcement officers.

JP Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, says beach-goers need to play their part in social distancing and observing Covid-19 safety protocols.

Smith has also slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele who apparently said that SAPS will not be involved in enforcement operations on beaches.

This means that metro police will have to stretch their limited resources to monitor beach activity, which Smith says it not feasible.

The mayor and the senior staff have consulted on this, as well as the mayoral committee members. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The general agreement is that it is not feasible to try and police the beaches. With 309 kilometres of coastline, there is no way you are going to effectively police the beaches. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The better solution we believe is not to close the beaches.... The better solution is to try and get people on beachgoers to practice basic social distancing. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Swimming pools are easier to manage because they are access-controlled. You can cap the number of people at the swimming pool, but it's very difficult to at beaches with vast open spaces JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

