Closing beaches is not the answer, says City of Cape Town's JP Smith
President Cyril Ramaphposa is expected to announce tougher restrictions on Monday night to deal with the country's soaring Covid-19 infections.
The City of Cape does not support any possible closure of beaches as it could lead to controversy and confrontations with law enforcement officers.
JP Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, says beach-goers need to play their part in social distancing and observing Covid-19 safety protocols.
Smith has also slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele who apparently said that SAPS will not be involved in enforcement operations on beaches.
This means that metro police will have to stretch their limited resources to monitor beach activity, which Smith says it not feasible.
The mayor and the senior staff have consulted on this, as well as the mayoral committee members.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The general agreement is that it is not feasible to try and police the beaches. With 309 kilometres of coastline, there is no way you are going to effectively police the beaches.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The better solution we believe is not to close the beaches.... The better solution is to try and get people on beachgoers to practice basic social distancing.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Swimming pools are easier to manage because they are access-controlled. You can cap the number of people at the swimming pool, but it's very difficult to at beaches with vast open spacesJP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Listen to JP Smith on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada
An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodLuck on Sunday.Read More
Early December debit orders - is it legal?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says many people sign without reading the fine print.Read More
Vehicle owners can now service or fix cars anywhere and not void warranty
After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the right to repair or service their own vehicles anywhere.Read More
Prof: Tougher restrictions on the cards, but hard lockdown out of the question
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a wide range of new restrictions in response to South Africa's Covid-19 second wave.Read More
Zain Kilian illegally executed 1000s of pings to track down Lt Colonel Kinnear
News24 journalist Jeff Wicks describes how software used by Killian tracked Lt Colonel Kinnear to his home where he was killed.Read More
No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees
Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism.Read More
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening
The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response.Read More
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches
He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry.Read More
Will President Ramaphosa introduce localised hot spot Covid-19 restrictions?
City Press reported that a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Executive believes the country will not return to hard lockdown.Read More
No loadshedding on Sunday says Eskom
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More