Early December debit orders - is it legal?

14 December 2020 1:32 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
debit orders
early debit orders

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says many people sign without reading the fine print.

Debit orders coming off your bank accounts early this month? Is that legal? People are reporting debit orders coming off accounts long before the usual agreed on month-end date.

While many people are paid earlier than usual in December, around the 15th, should banks be debiting early?

Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report?

RELATED: FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?

One example posted on Twitter is of someone whose 30 December home loan was deducted on 12 December with no prior communication, 'not even a smoke signal,' says the Twitter user.

Knowler reports that Banking Services Ombud Reana Steyn said if a bank unilaterally chose to debit a customer’s account on a date other than that agreed to constitutes a breach.

Both the National Credit Act and the Common Law requires the consumer to give consent and authorisation before any amendment of a contractual provision may be legally valid or enforceable.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

But there is a but, she says, and it is a big but.

A lot of debit orders we sign have a little clause that many people maybe don't read, that I or we agree that the first payment instruction will be issued on whatever date, and thereafter regularly according to the agreement - except in December in which case the debit may go off on a particular date.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

So if you signed the fine print, you do not have a legal argument.

But it would be a courtesy to simply tell you in advance.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

And the date should certainly not be earlier than the 15th.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

If you have not signed such a clause, Knowler says there would be recourse.

Listen to the interview below:












