[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada
GoodLuck issued a statement on Monday afternoon after a widely circulated video showed disregard for Covid-19 safety protocols during their performance at the popular restaurant.
In the video posted online, a crowd of people is seen jumping up and down with no mask or social distancing as GoodLuck lead singer Juliet Harding performs on a table.
"We would like to unreservedly apologise for how it looked and the part that we had to play in that situation", the band said in a statement.
Yoh, G**d Luck sent it at La Parada Last night. Sent it back to level 5. pic.twitter.com/VD6sZj4XRE— Uth 🇿🇦 (@UthmanSamaai) December 14, 2020
"We had nothing but the best of intentions going into Sunday's performance & we are bitterly disappointed that things got out of control for even 1 minute. It's a massive reminder to stay vigilant", GoodLuck tweeted on Monday afternoon.
According to the band, things only got out of hand during the last three minutes of their set.
We should have stopped the music and instructed everyone to go back to their tables but we were right at the end of our show mid-song, but the moment got away of us.GoodLuck
In light of Sunday's performance, the band says it has also decided to cancel its 'Get Luck Summer Concerts' that were due to take place this December.
We would like to offer our sincerest apology to all of our fans, friends and family. We had nothing but the best of intentions going into Sunday's performance & we are bitterly disappointed that things got out of control for even 1 minute. Its a massive reminder to stay vigilant. pic.twitter.com/BX94v0Mev0— GoodLuck (@Goodlucklive) December 14, 2020
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season
Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure.Read More
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret
The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.Read More
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.Read More
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube
Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up.Read More
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing
Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa.Read More
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself
Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to online trolls.Read More
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg
Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75.Read More
From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter
Author Yusuf Daniels best-selling memoir Living Coloured has been adapted for the stage by actor Daniel Mpilo Richards.Read More
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career
Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of his career highlights.Read More
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists
Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children.Read More
Early December debit orders - is it legal?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says many people sign without reading the fine print.Read More
Closing beaches is not the answer, says City of Cape Town's JP Smith
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says closing down beaches in response to the second wave of Covid-19 could turn ugly over the festive season.Read More
Vehicle owners can now service or fix cars anywhere and not void warranty
After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the right to repair or service their own vehicles anywhere.Read More
Prof: Tougher restrictions on the cards, but hard lockdown out of the question
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a wide range of new restrictions in response to South Africa's Covid-19 second wave.Read More
Zain Kilian illegally executed 1000s of pings to track down Lt Colonel Kinnear
News24 journalist Jeff Wicks describes how software used by Killian tracked Lt Colonel Kinnear to his home where he was killed.Read More
No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees
Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism.Read More
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening
The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response.Read More
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches
He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry.Read More
Will President Ramaphosa introduce localised hot spot Covid-19 restrictions?
City Press reported that a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Executive believes the country will not return to hard lockdown.Read More
No loadshedding on Sunday says Eskom
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More