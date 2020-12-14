[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada





GoodLuck issued a statement on Monday afternoon after a widely circulated video showed disregard for Covid-19 safety protocols during their performance at the popular restaurant.

In the video posted online, a crowd of people is seen jumping up and down with no mask or social distancing as GoodLuck lead singer Juliet Harding performs on a table.

"We would like to unreservedly apologise for how it looked and the part that we had to play in that situation", the band said in a statement.

Yoh, G**d Luck sent it at La Parada Last night. Sent it back to level 5. pic.twitter.com/VD6sZj4XRE — Uth 🇿🇦 (@UthmanSamaai) December 14, 2020

"We had nothing but the best of intentions going into Sunday's performance & we are bitterly disappointed that things got out of control for even 1 minute. It's a massive reminder to stay vigilant", GoodLuck tweeted on Monday afternoon.

According to the band, things only got out of hand during the last three minutes of their set.

We should have stopped the music and instructed everyone to go back to their tables but we were right at the end of our show mid-song, but the moment got away of us. GoodLuck

In light of Sunday's performance, the band says it has also decided to cancel its 'Get Luck Summer Concerts' that were due to take place this December.