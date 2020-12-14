[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on developments in the government’s response the second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across much of South Africa.
Watch the live-stream below:
