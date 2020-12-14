Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
Early December debit orders - is it legal? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says many people sign without reading the fine print. 14 December 2020 1:32 PM
View all Local
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA. 14 December 2020 12:44 PM
No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism. 14 December 2020 8:25 AM
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response. 13 December 2020 5:35 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine? 14 December 2020 7:17 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
View all Business
Vehicle owners can now service or fix cars anywhere and not void warranty After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the right to repair or service their own vehicles anywhere. 14 December 2020 11:31 AM
Should you buy an extended warranty on appliances? Here's the lowdown Personal finance journalist Neesa Moodley says there are lots of terms and conditions you need to be aware of when buying one. 14 December 2020 11:15 AM
Home-grown pavement veggies free for community to help themselves in George People have been enjoying beans, beetroot, spinach, broccoli, and onions from Michelle's garden in the town of George. 14 December 2020 7:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Business

Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban

14 December 2020 7:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Wine
Agriculture
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
VinPro
Lockdown
alcohol sales ban
wine industry
Daneel Rossouw
harvest

That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine?

The prohibition on the sale of alcohol is still hurting the wine industry, months after it has been lifted.

South Africa’s winemakers are sitting on 300 million litres of unsold wine.

That is equal to the country’s entire wine sales in 2019.

© nicoletaionescu/123rf.com

The new harvesting season is less than a month away, and a bumper crop is expected.

Consumers can expect cheaper wine in 2021.

Vinpro expects 80 wineries and 350 growing groups to fold in the next 18 months while Nedbank estimates there are 20 000 jobs at risk.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Daneel Rossouw, Nedbank Divisional Manager Agriculture: Southern Division.

There are more than 500 wine estates in South Africa…

Daneel Rossouw, Divisional Manager Agriculture: Southern Division - Nedbank

The industry has been under pressure for the past 15 years… Now, suddenly, we’re sitting with stock that can’t be sold… You can’t make up those months we were out of business…

Daneel Rossouw, Divisional Manager Agriculture: Southern Division - Nedbank

Vinpro has a recovery plan in place… talks about juice and hand sanitiser… We might see a lot more bulk wine at low prices; that’s not good for the industry… selling as a commodity…

Daneel Rossouw, Divisional Manager Agriculture: Southern Division - Nedbank

In 2019, we had good price increases… We established the brand much better. Now, putting more bulk into those markets won’t be sustainable…

Daneel Rossouw, Divisional Manager Agriculture: Southern Division - Nedbank

You see a lot of deals… but it’s not sustainable to drop prices too much… There are a lot more online sales…

Daneel Rossouw, Divisional Manager Agriculture: Southern Division - Nedbank

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


