Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

What are your chances of contracting Covid-19, compared to other less-in-the-headlines risks?

Image by fotografierende/pexels.

Factors affecting your risk of catching Covid-19 includes things such as your job (public-facing, working from home, etc.), your home (how crowded is it, etc.) and how widespread the outbreak is in your community.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Johan Ferreira, a Senior Lecturer in Statistics at the University of Pretoria.

In 2013, there were 13 273 road accident fatalities on South African roads… So far in 2020, we’ve had 23 276 Covid-19 deaths… Covid is a bigger killer than the venturing out on the road…

Dr Johan Ferreira, Senior Lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria

In absolute terms, Covid is definitely something to be more scared of…

Dr Johan Ferreira, Senior Lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


