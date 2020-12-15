[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on
The serious drought a few years ago saw the Atlantic Seaboard promenade going through a rough time leaving many of the once verdant lawns stripped of vegetation.
But, plans have been underway for a little over a year already to get things looking great again.
Rehabilitation has been taking place in sections and the new plans have been careful to consider grass types that are more resistant to drought while being able to withstand the salt from the ocean.
The promenade is looking great. A vegetation rehabilitation project has been ongoing for over a year with some notable changes like Waterwise species and better drainage management.
Councillor for Ward 54, Nicola Jowell, has been leading the charge and talks to Refilwe Moloto about the plans and the progress already made.
We are finally finishing all the repairs to the Promenade after the drought ravaged the grass there. By the end of January, the entire promenade should be a vibrant green again...but most of it will be done this year. We are pushing for a deadline of next week.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
Jowell explains there are a few changed in that some areas close to the walkway, for example, the Three Anchor Bay section, have not been grassed again. These sections will have soakaways with coastal vegetation planted.
The seawater comes over in this section and damages the grass so we have created a bit of a buffer for that.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
Jowell encourages people to come and use the space, wear masks, and social distance.
How can we help take care of the new laws?
She asks users to pick up their litter.
If you play soccer don't use studs, rather do it barefoot, feel the grass under your feet.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
It is a space for all to enjoy, not just one community.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
Listen to the interview below:
