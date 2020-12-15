How the end of Adobe Flash support will impact your SARS eFiling?





Adobe Flash was once one of the more dominant pieces of software on the market, designed primarily for games and animation on websites, but it was an important component in how SARS designed and ran their eFiling system.

It stands to reason why so many people have become worried after seeing messages popping up on their screens saying that support for Adobe Flash will be terminating after 31 December 2020, and the 2020 tax season is to be closed off on 31 January 2021

Why is this happening and what does it mean for SARS eFiling?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor at Business Maverick about how it will pan out and what it means for taxpayers.

On 31 December they are not going to turn off a switch and Flash will be no more. It will just be that Flash will no longer be supported. Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

This means there will no longer be upgrades or release patches to fix errors.

So you will still be able to use it but you're on your own. Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

The whole system of eFiling is built on Flash. Most of the programmes, submissions and documents we use all need Flash for us to be able to do our taxes. Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

And it is not just Sars that is affected by this.

It also impacts UIF and the Road Agency Fund which uses Flash, she adds.

Most of the government systems are based on Flash. Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

What are these government agencies doing to resolve this issue?

I have spoken to Sars and they know how urgent this is because the end of the tax year is the end of January and they won't be able to do their taxes before then. Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

She says they are trying to catch up as soon as possible.

What can we do in the meantime?

The good thing is most of the latest software on Apple IOS or Windows does not need Flash. It is built on HTML. The problem does not lie on our side. We are upgraded and ready to go. It is the way we connect with our government software platforms that is the problem. Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

