Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever





Are medical aids covering less of our expenses? Out-pocket-spending is up 55% over the past 5 years, according to the Council for Medical Schemes.

Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher at CMS explains the findings to Refilwe Moloto.

If we look over the past year, it is about a 7% annual increase. Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher - CMS

Increases in South Africa have been higher than inflation for a long time, she adds.

So over time, we do expect these kinds of increases. Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher - CMS

But I should point out that some of the increases that you see, particularly in out-of-pocket payments, usually are driven by what we call benefit design. Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher - CMS

She explains that across different medical schemes and options there are varying benefit packages.

Some plans for example are quite hospital-centric and do not offer much in terms of day-to-day expenditure and other plans are far more comprehensive. Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher - CMS

It is those nuanced medical aid option choices that drive these out-of-pocket expenditures over time, she notes.

Listen to the interview below: