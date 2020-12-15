Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever
Are medical aids covering less of our expenses? Out-pocket-spending is up 55% over the past 5 years, according to the Council for Medical Schemes.
Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher at CMS explains the findings to Refilwe Moloto.
If we look over the past year, it is about a 7% annual increase.Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher - CMS
Increases in South Africa have been higher than inflation for a long time, she adds.
So over time, we do expect these kinds of increases.Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher - CMS
But I should point out that some of the increases that you see, particularly in out-of-pocket payments, usually are driven by what we call benefit design.Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher - CMS
She explains that across different medical schemes and options there are varying benefit packages.
Some plans for example are quite hospital-centric and do not offer much in terms of day-to-day expenditure and other plans are far more comprehensive.Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher - CMS
It is those nuanced medical aid option choices that drive these out-of-pocket expenditures over time, she notes.
Listen to the interview below:
