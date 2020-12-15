Winde welcomes exemption of Cape beaches from festive season closures
On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a differentiated approach would be adopted for the country's beaches and public parks.
RELATED: WATCH: President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
In the Eastern Cape and in the Garden Route district in the Western Cape, beaches and public parks will be closed for the duration of the festive season from the 16th of December to the 3rd of January.
In KwaZulu-Natal, beaches and public parks will be closed on the 16th, 25th, 26th and 31st of December 2020 and the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of January 2021.
The beaches and public parks of the Northern Cape and the Western Cape – with the exception of the Garden Route – will remain open to the public over the festive season.
Beaches and parks that are open to the public will only be open between 9am and 6pm.
RELATED: Closing beaches is not the answer, says City of Cape Town's JP Smith
Premier Winde says he does not support the decision to close beaches along the Garden Route.
He says beaches are a source of fresh air for people looking to avoid indoor spaces with poor ventilation.
Winde says provincial authorities may lobby for the reopening of beaches in the Garden Route district once Covid-19 cases "get under control".
He has urged Western Cape residents to take responsibility for their behaviour on beaches. He's also warned that there will be consequences for flouting Covid-19 regulations.
We are also telling people to get outside and into the open fresh air, then we want to close down the open fresh air... so that doesn't make sense to me either.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We absolutely welcome the differentiated approach... We asked all of our local governments...Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Too much big brother government is not good.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has also urged residents to conduct themselves responsibly on beaches this festive season.
"The national government will not hesitate to close our beaches too should they see non-compliance", he said in a statement.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever
CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products.Read More
JP Smith: Expect crack down on illegal alcohol trade after booze sales cut back
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says law enforcement officials anticipate that the limitations on the sale of alcohol will fuel illegal trade.Read More
Restaurant industry to challenge Ramaphosa over 'problematic' new curfew
From today restaurants will be forced to close their doors at 10pm as government's new Covid-19 rules come into effect.Read More
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada
An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodLuck on Sunday.Read More
Early December debit orders - is it legal?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says many people sign without reading the fine print.Read More
Closing beaches is not the answer, says City of Cape Town's JP Smith
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says closing down beaches in response to the second wave of Covid-19 could turn ugly over the festive season.Read More
Vehicle owners can now service or fix cars anywhere and not void warranty
After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the right to repair or service their own vehicles anywhere.Read More
Prof: Tougher restrictions on the cards, but hard lockdown out of the question
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a wide range of new restrictions in response to South Africa's Covid-19 second wave.Read More