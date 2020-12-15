Winde welcomes exemption of Cape beaches from festive season closures





On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a differentiated approach would be adopted for the country's beaches and public parks.

In the Eastern Cape and in the Garden Route district in the Western Cape, beaches and public parks will be closed for the duration of the festive season from the 16th of December to the 3rd of January.

In KwaZulu-Natal, beaches and public parks will be closed on the 16th, 25th, 26th and 31st of December 2020 and the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of January 2021.

The beaches and public parks of the Northern Cape and the Western Cape – with the exception of the Garden Route – will remain open to the public over the festive season.

Beaches and parks that are open to the public will only be open between 9am and 6pm.

Premier Winde says he does not support the decision to close beaches along the Garden Route.

He says beaches are a source of fresh air for people looking to avoid indoor spaces with poor ventilation.

Winde says provincial authorities may lobby for the reopening of beaches in the Garden Route district once Covid-19 cases "get under control".

He has urged Western Cape residents to take responsibility for their behaviour on beaches. He's also warned that there will be consequences for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

We are also telling people to get outside and into the open fresh air, then we want to close down the open fresh air... so that doesn't make sense to me either. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We absolutely welcome the differentiated approach... We asked all of our local governments... Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Too much big brother government is not good. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has also urged residents to conduct themselves responsibly on beaches this festive season.

"The national government will not hesitate to close our beaches too should they see non-compliance", he said in a statement.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: