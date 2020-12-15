Restaurant industry to challenge Ramaphosa over 'problematic' new curfew
From today (15 December) restaurants will be forced to close their doors at 10pm as government strict new rules, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus come into effect.
Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the latest measures being implemented in response to the current second wave of the pandemic sweeping the nation.
Failure to do things differently, he said, will result in this being the last Christmas for many South Africans.
Among the regulations coming into effect today, a nighttime curfew between the hours of 11pm and 4am for non-essential establishments.
The Restaurant Association Of South Africa's Wendy Alberts spoke to CapeTalk's Africa Melane about the new rules.
She says, while they're grateful they will be able to trade through the festive season, the new curfew is problematic.
We have called for a lifting of the curfew until midnight and it was imperative that we got it to support the numbers and keep people safe in our restaurants.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association Of South Africa
We've been in Level 1 for months. We shouldn't have left it to this late stage and put the pressure on the industry to look at mechanisms to be able to move through the festive season.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association Of South Africa
We've used the last bit of our finances to carry us through in the hopes that the holiday season will be the ticket we've been waiting for to support the industry in looking at ways to recover our businesses.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Listen to the full conversation below:
