An Hour with Charlene le Roux

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:08
DA questions closure of Garden Route beaches
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 12:10
What you need to know about the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sheetal Silal - Senior lecturer and researcher in the Department of Statistical Sciences, Faculty of Science at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:15
Minister of Police visits Cape Town beaches
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
What is the role and responsibilities of provincial government?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:37
Reconciliation Day 2020: District Six Interfaith Walk goes virtual
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laurie Gaum - Chairperson at District Six Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk Committee
Sheigh Ismail Keraan - Imam at Al-Azhar Masjied (District Six)
Today at 12:45
Buy local: T-shirts for a Cause, Redbushed & Phil & Ken leather collection
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Strydom
Philani Pitso Dlamini - Founder at Phil and Ken leather collection
Lee Mostert - owner and manager at T shirts for a Cause
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Charlene le Roux
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlene LeRoux - Traffic Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 13:34
Ocean View Christmas Party
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sandy Catterson - organizer at Oceanview Christmas party
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Interview Colin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Simon Gear
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:09
Local currency in a Goldilocks space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:13
'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Easy steps to build an art collection that works for your investment portfolio and future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Paul Bayliss - Art curator at Absa
Today at 18:48
Joe Parker wraps up 2020 - the long weird year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joe Parker - Comedian at ...
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tandi Nzimande - CEO at Solidarity Fund
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive The City's Richard Bosman explains how the new regulations will affect beachgoers in the Western Cape this festive season. 16 December 2020 11:06 AM
Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde says second wave Covid-19 cases in the province have now surpassed the number of cases experienced during the f... 16 December 2020 10:32 AM
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule “It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN. 15 December 2020 12:49 PM
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory. 15 December 2020 6:02 AM
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield. 15 December 2020 7:32 PM
Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty "There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission). 15 December 2020 2:41 PM
Tired of the beach? 7 Cape swimming holes and waterfalls that you should explore Take the plunge and try something new! Here are seven waterfalls and natural pools that you should try in the Western Cape this su... 16 December 2020 9:43 AM
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products. 15 December 2020 11:52 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in April 2020 These were the most-read, most-talked-about articles on Cape Talk in April. 15 December 2020 10:36 AM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
An Hour with Charlene le Roux

16 December 2020 10:00 AM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Just the Hits

Traffic presenter by day and DJ on the weekends

When something goes wrong on Cape Town's roads, you are most likely to hear Charlene le Roux tell you about it.

Charlene has been keeping CapeTalkers up to date with traffic conditions for over a decade. But there is something else she enjoys, music.

This weekend Charlene will take over the playlist for an hour of her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.

Expect a bumper to bumper edition of tracks to get you moving.

You probably also recognise her from her role in Suidooster on Kyknet as Nina Richter or from one of the other productions she has appeared in like Krotoa.


16 December 2020 10:00 AM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Just the Hits

[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set

World Entertainment

Cosatu considering strike action after Appeal Court's wage deal ruling

Local

Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde

Local

Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive

Local

Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown

16 December 2020 11:44 AM

Stats SA: All industries saw job losses y/y in Q3

16 December 2020 11:16 AM

DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures

16 December 2020 11:02 AM

