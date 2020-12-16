An Hour with Charlene le Roux
When something goes wrong on Cape Town's roads, you are most likely to hear Charlene le Roux tell you about it.
Charlene has been keeping CapeTalkers up to date with traffic conditions for over a decade. But there is something else she enjoys, music.
This weekend Charlene will take over the playlist for an hour of her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.
Expect a bumper to bumper edition of tracks to get you moving.
You probably also recognise her from her role in Suidooster on Kyknet as Nina Richter or from one of the other productions she has appeared in like Krotoa.
