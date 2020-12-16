An Hour with Charlene le Roux

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'National budget cuts the reason Masi residents not provided with fire kits' The City says the latest fire in an informal settlement in Cape Town has left thousands of residents destitute. 18 December 2020 4:21 PM
'They lost their homes in the blink of an eye' - Masi resident Masiphumele resident Apish Tthsesh gives an eyewitness account of the situation of the ground following Thursday's fire. 18 December 2020 12:14 PM
[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area. 17 December 2020 8:53 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route be... 16 December 2020 1:04 PM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector? What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto... 17 December 2020 11:14 AM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
An Hour with Charlene le Roux Traffic presenter by day and DJ on the weekends 16 December 2020 10:00 AM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
16 December 2020 10:00 AM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Music
ewn traffic
Just the Hits
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
An Hour with Charlene le Roux
Charlene le Roux

Traffic presenter by day and DJ on the weekends

When something goes wrong on Cape Town's roads, you are most likely to hear Charlene le Roux tell you about it.

Charlene has been keeping CapeTalkers up to date with traffic conditions for over a decade. But there is something else she enjoys, music.

This weekend Charlene will take over the playlist for an hour of her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.

Expect a bumper to bumper edition of tracks to get you moving.

You probably also recognise her from her role in Suidooster on Kyknet as Nina Richter or from one of the other productions she has appeared in like Krotoa.


16 December 2020 10:00 AM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Music
ewn traffic
Just the Hits
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
An Hour with Charlene le Roux
Charlene le Roux

audience-laughter2jpg

Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'

16 December 2020 7:52 PM

Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.

actorTomCruise.jpg

[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set

16 December 2020 9:14 AM

The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members.

goodluck-at-la-paradapng

[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada

14 December 2020 1:49 PM

An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodLuck on Sunday.

Children school holidays 123rf

But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season

13 December 2020 8:17 AM

Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure.

Masque Theatre

Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret

12 December 2020 11:44 AM

The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 December 2020 7:13 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.

James Bond 007 film movie actor Jean Connery 123rf

[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube

10 December 2020 1:02 PM

Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up.

makers-landing-copypng

Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing

9 December 2020 10:04 AM

Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa.

james-blunt-

James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself

8 December 2020 8:04 PM

Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to online trolls.

dawngif

Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg

8 December 2020 2:24 PM

Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75.

