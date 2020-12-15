What needs to happen for South Africans to snap out of 'Covid-fatigue'?
As South Africans are forced to see out the festive season under tighter new Covid-19 restrictions, Africa Melane asks what needs to happen in order to change people's behaviour when it comes to flouting lockdown rules.
On Monday night President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed the latest measures being implemented in response to the second wave, including a new curfew and the mandatory wearing of masks in public buildings.
He spoke about the complacency that has crept in over the last few months as a result of the relatively low rates of infection which has made many people more relaxed about wearing a mask and social distancing.
Branding expert Andy Rice says the country's tired of all things Covid-19:
There is this kind of Covid-fatigue that is creeping in.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Rice says we need to find a communication strategy that increases the incentives for 'good behaviour':
We haven't given people a reason to want to change their existing modes of behaviour.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
There needs to be some straightforward strengthening of penalties for those who are ignoring the restrictions.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
He says one of the problems is we're focussing too much on the things we have to do rather than why we have to do them.
We all know what to do logically, but we aren't responding [to it] emotionally.Andy Rice, Branding and Advertising Expert
Find out more about the human psychology behind the flouting of Covid rules, click below:
